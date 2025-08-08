Sunderland could confirm their tenth signing of the summer transfer window over the weekend

Sunderland are close to completing a deal for experienced defender Arthur Masuaku.

Masuaku has agreed a two-year deal to join as a free agent, and is expected to undergo a medical and finalise the move in the next 24 hours. Masuaku will become Sunderland's tenth signing of a very busy transfer window.

So who is Masuaku and what will he bring to Sunderland? Here we take a closer look at his career so far and what his more recent performances tell us...

Who is Arthur Masuaku?

Masuaku is a very experienced left back who is a free agent following his departure from Besiktas at the end of last season. The 31-year-old had move to the Turkish club on an initial loan deal from West Ham United in 2022, with an option-to-buy clause activated the following year. Masuaku had made over 100 Premier League appearances for West Ham United during a long spell at the club, having signed in 2016 from Greek club Olympiacos.

Masuaku had a strong campaign for Besiktas last time out, making 44 appearances across all competitions. Indeed, wyscout ranked him as the third-best full back in the Turkish top division according to their performance data. He is also an established international for DR Congo, which will have implications later this season as he will likely be heading to the African Cup of Nations.

What are his key strengths?

Watching clips of Masuaku in action via wyscout, it is clear that he is a very attacking full back whose key strength is contributing to his team's build-up play. Masuaku is comfortable in possession and completes a lot of passes from game to game, and loves to drive to the byline to fire in crosses. His heatmap from last season shows a player who spends a lot of time in the opposition half for a defender and his aforementioned ranking on wyscout was based in part by the way he stood out against his fellow full backs when it came to his crossing and dribbling statistics, while he also produced good numbers when it comes to aerial duels and interceptions.

According to wyscout, he was ninth for full backs in the Turkish top tier last season for offensive duels per 90 minutes, 2nd for passes and 9th for assists. He ranked 5th for shots, and scored well when it came to shot assists. This picture of an attacking full back is underlined if he look at his performances compared to other full backs in the Europa League last season. Courtesy of fbref, he ranked in the top 7% for successful take ons per 90 in that competition and the top 4% for shots on target. He was in the top 13% for passes into the final third per 9- and the top 15% for total progressive carrying distance.

What does this mean for the Sunderland squad - is it a surprise they're signing another left back?

Sunderland's clearly need another central defender, but Masuaku's arrival does give head coach Régis Le Bris the option of pushing Reinildo into central defence. It's not his favoured position and he'll play most of his minutes at left back, but it's a position he has played regularly for his country and for previous club Atletico Madrid, albeit usually in a back three.

Masuaku will add valuable experience and cover to the squad, while his attacking qualities mean he's a good alternative to the more defensive-minded Reinildo. While left back might not look like a clear position of need, the position is a little more complex. Dennis Cirkin is highly rated by the club but will miss the first month of the season as he recovers from a wrist problem, and will then need to build his match fitness. There is some element of uncertainty over his long-term future given he has now entered the last year of his current contract, but he could still make a big impact this season and particularly when Reinildo and Masuaku both depart for the African Cup of Nations. Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese are also left-back options, but like Cirkin will be missing for the first month of the season and loan moves at the end of the window aren't out of the question.

Though Granit Xhaka clearly stands as an exception to the rule, Masuaku reflects Sunderland's long-term strategy of using the free agent market to add the necessary experience they need to an otherwise youthful squad. Masuaku knows the level and what lies ahead, and should be full of confidence after a good campaign at Besiktas.