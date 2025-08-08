Sunderland are set to make a defender with significant Premier League experience their tenth summer signing

Sunderland are closing in on a deal to make Arthur Masuaku their tenth summer signing.

Masuaku is a free agent following his departure from Turkish top-tier club Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Masuaku has extensive top-tier experience, having played for West Ham United for a number of years.

The left back has over 100 appearances at Premier League level under his belt, and is also an experienced DR Congo international. The deal bolsters Sunderland’s defensive options for the season ahead, a position where they are light on both experience and depth. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the season, with head coach Régis Le Bris forced to field players out of position on numerous occasions. While he will primarily compete for minutes at left back, Masuaku’s arrival gives Le Bris the option to move Reinildo into a centre-back role when required, as he did against Real Betis last weekend.

As first reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical at Sunderland ahead of signing a two-year deal. His first competitive appearance in a red-and-white shirt could be against West Ham United next weekend when they visit the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the campaign.

Sunderland defensive target close to Bournemouth switch

Sunderland are still expected to recruit a central defender this summer, though one target is now close to a move to Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

The Cherries are in advanced talks to sign the Lille centre back Bafodé Diakité, who is likely to command a fee in excess of £30 million. Andoni Iraola's side are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements having already sold Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. They are also expect to sell centre back Illia Zabarnyi to PSG in the coming weeks, earning a total windfall from those sales in excess of £150 million.

Diakité had been a target for Sunderland as they look to sign a high-calibre central defender ahead of the new Premier League season, but they will now have to press on with other targets. The Black Cats have for some time been pursuing a deal for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí, and reports in Italy this week have suggested that a resolution on his future is expected soon as he holds talks with the Serie A club. Bologna are hoping to keep Lucumí and extend his contract, but Sunderland are prepared to offer a significant fee. Bologna have held talks with West Brom over a deal for left-sided defender Torbjørn Heggem, but talks have not at this stage progressed to an advanced stage. Sevilla's Loic Bade is another potential target for Sunderland.