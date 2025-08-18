Sunderland are set for a busy final fortnight of the transfer window

A transfer window like no other for Sunderland is beginning to draw towards a close, with deadline day now just a fortnight away.

Nordi Mukiele became the club’s twelfth summer signing on Sunday, meaning there are now just a couple of pieces of the puzzle left from an incoming perspective. There is still plenty of work to do, however, particularly when it comes to outgoings and bringing the squad down to a manageable size. Here, we look at all the deals that could still happen in the next couple of weeks…

Jhon Lucumí/senior central defender (incoming, permanent)

The arrivals of Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele have significantly strengthened Sunderland’s defensive options, with the latter able to play both at full back and in the middle. News from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano of a bid for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí, however, demonstrates that Sunderland aren’t quite done. Lucumí is an experienced international for Colombia and has thrived at Serie A level, possessing elite qualities in possession in particular that would add something different to Sunderland’s options.

Bologna don’t want to lose him so there is no guarantee a deal will go through, or that Sunderland will pursue other targets if it doesn’t. If the right player isn’t available, they’ll trust that Luke O’Nien and Jenson Seelt can offer the required competition for Alderete who excelled on debut.

Abdul Fatawu/versatile winger (incoming)

Sunderland are keen to sign another wide player after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo fell through. They have been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu, who can play off either wing. Leicester City are reluctant to sell and so it might prove to be a difficult deal to do if the valuation remains high.

Sunderland will look at other targets if not, as they feel it’s a position where they feel they need more competition and depth.

Jenson Seelt (potential loan, outgoing)

Seelt’s short-term future could yet be impacted by that injury sustained against West Ham United on Saturday, though Le Bris said afterwards that initial assessments suggested there was no major issue.

Seelt has proven his quality in pre-season and on Saturday, so Sunderland will know they have a real prospect on their hands in the long run. But if another central defender arrives, it will likely be best that Seelt heads out on loan for a season of regular senior football. Eredivisie side NEC, from whom Sunderland signed Robin Roefs, have held talks over a deal.

Timothée Pembélé (outgoing)

Pembélé is one of a number of players who have been told that they will not be part of the senior squad this season and are therefore free to leave. The right back had a solid season at Le Havre last season, which Sunderland will hope encourages suitors. A permanent move would be preferred but with three years left to run on his deal, another loan has to be considered a possibility.

Nectar Triantis (potential loan or permanent, outgoing)

Pre-season was disrupted significantly by a minor injury and with Sunderland recruiting heavily in both defence and midfield, a departure before the end of the window seems increasingly likely. Sunderland have to decide whether another loan is best, or whether now is the time to capitalise on the interest in a permanent deal. Triantis himself has to decide which club best serves his long-term ambitions, particularly in a World Cup year. One to watch.

Leo Hjelde (potential loan, outgoing)

Hjelde is currently recovering from achilles surgery and is set to miss the first few fixtures of the season. A player Sunderland rate highly but the best short-term option will likely be for him to play week in, week out in his favoured central defensive position. That appears unlikely at Sunderland right now.

Joe Anderson (permanent, outgoing)

Anderson has not been involved with the senior squad this summer and so is available for transfer. The central defender turned down EFL moves in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen what decision he’ll make on his short-term future. Out of contract next summer.

Zak Johnson (loan, outgoing)

Johnson had a really good trip to Portugal, impressing against both Sevilla and Sporting. A solid defender who does the basics very well, he would make a great signing for an EFL club. Missed the last few games of pre-season with a minor knock, so that might slow any potential departure.

Dennis Cirkin (new contract)

Cirkin will miss the first three games of this new season with a wrist injury but Sunderland will hope that he can compete with Reinildo for minutes at left back across the season. The full back has now entered the last year of his current deal and so a solution is required in the weeks and months ahead. Competition is significant now with Arthur Masuaku also arriving.

Jay Matete (outgoing, permanent)

Matete is not part of Sunderland’s senior squad in pre-season and so is free to pursue a move away. His excellent League One record will command interest but as of yet no resolution has been found. Out of contract next summer. Played in the U21 side last week to keep his match sharpness up.

Alan Browne (potential outgoing)

Browne had a good pre-season so far and impressed in bringing experience to the often very young side he featured in, but sheer competition for places could mean he heads out in search of regular football. One to watch over the coming weeks.

Harrison Jones (loan, outgoing)

Jones has made huge strides over the last 12 months and did admirably well filling in at left back in pre-season. Would have had a real chance of first-team football had Sunderland not been promoted and would be trusted to be around the group this season, but regular senior football surely the best bet for his career. Any EFL club would be very fortunate to pick him up. That he was in the squad on Saturday shows just how highly he is rated behind the scenes.

Milan Aleksić (loan, outgoing)

Having been left out of the squad to face Real Betis, Le Bris confirmed that Aleksic was now free to head out on loan this season. There were some promising signs in pre season and Sunderland believe he could have an impact in future, but he needs regular game time. Was heavily linked with a move to Partizan Belgrade earlier in the summer, though nothing ultimately developed at that time.

Abdoullah Ba (outgoing)

Ba is not in Sunderland’s plans for the new season so is free to move on. Had a frustrating loan at Dunkerque in the second half of last season so needs to get playing regularly again.

Ian Poveda (outgoing)

Struggled with injuries last season and didn’t make much of an impression on Le Bris when fit. Free to move on this summer. Sunderland would prefer a permanent deal but may have to consider a loan. Has got some minutes under his belt for the U21s in recent weeks to top up his match fitness.

Nazariy Rusyn (outgoing, permanent)

Not in Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming season and with Hajduk Split not triggering their option to sign him on a permanent basis, a new club will have to be found.

Luis Hemir (outgoing)

Another player not in the plans for this season and who is free to find a new club.

Ahmed Abdullahi (outgoing, loan)

There were some promising signs throughout pre season but Abdullahi probably isn’t quite ready for Premier League football at this stage and so a loan is highly likely. Could well have a long-term Sunderland future but needs regular football for now.

