Sunderland sold Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund last week.

Sunderland have sealed an “extraordinary” deal with their potential club record sale of Jobe Bellingham, according to one football finance expert.

The midfielder left Wearside last week to join German giants Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of around £27 million, with a further £4.2 million anticipated in prospective add-ons.

In total, those combined figures would eclipse the £30 million Everton paid for academy graduate Jordan Pickford back in 2017, highlighting both the extent of Bellingham’s development during his two-year stint in the North East and the potential effectiveness of Sunderland’s recent recruitment model under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

What has been said about Sunderland’s sale of Jobe Bellingham?

With that in mind, football finance expert Stefan Borson has hailed the Black Cats for earning such a sizeable profit from their sale of Bellingham. Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, he said: “It’s hard for them to turn down that kind of money.

“It’s an extraordinary fee. I think most people would say it’s a very good fee. I think it does highlight, though, the challenge that the promoted teams have got and the disadvantages there are when they’re selling a 19-year-old player for around £30 million at the same time Brighton are buying an 18-year-old for £30 million. It’s so difficult for the promoted teams to compete, but you can understand why Sunderland would bank that profit and look to see where they could reinvest it.”

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking at the time of Bellingham’s departure for Dortmund, Speakman said: “I had no doubts that Jobe would develop with us at Sunderland. He has an unrelenting commitment to improvement that only the very best possess, and his progression is clear for all to see. Less obvious are the sacrifices and the challenges along the way, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s conducted himself and embraced the club, the community, and our supporters.

“He’s lived and breathed Sunderland every step of the way. For our club, it’s another representation of the strength of our strategy and what’s possible. Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact. He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe’s quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey.”

What did Jobe Bellingham say about his Sunderland exit?

“Dear Sunderland, It’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red & White. Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together. You welcomed me as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since. Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

“I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve in the rest of my career, wherever that may be. I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

“I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place. To the staff, players & most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem.”

