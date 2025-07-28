Granit Xhaka started for Leverkusen after Erik ten Hag ruled out a move to Sunderland this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s hopes of signing Granit Xhaka have taken another hit after the Swiss midfielder was named in Bayer Leverkusen’s starting XI for their 2-0 win over Bochum on Sunday – just days after head coach Erik ten Hag made it clear he would not sanction a sale.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, with his agent reportedly telling German media that personal terms had been agreed and that the player wanted a return to England. However, Xhaka’s inclusion from the start in Leverkusen’s pre-season victory suggests he remains firmly in Ten Hag’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xhaka, who spent seven years at Arsenal before moving to Germany in 2023, played a key role in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double under Xabi Alonso. He still has three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he joined from the Gunners.

Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes added on Xhaka in a recent interview: "There will be a decision this week... Granit's side knows the conditions under which a transfer is possible. If that doesn't happen, he'll stay."

Ten Hag: “We won’t let any more players go”

Speaking earlier this month, Ten Hag delivered a firm message regarding Xhaka’s future. "The agent can say anything. But this club has already lost three important players," the former Manchester United boss said.

"We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad. It's clear – Granit is a leader, he has signed here for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let him go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leverkusen have already sold Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool and centre-back Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich this summer. Xhaka is seen as one of the key dressing-room leaders remaining at the club, and Ten Hag is reluctant to lose further senior figures with the new Bundesliga season fast approaching.

Sunderland's midfield plans

Sunderland are in the market for a Premier League-ready midfielder following their promotion to the top flight, with the club actively targeting experience and leadership in central areas.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Head coach Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are believed to be admirers of Xhaka’s profile – and although Sunderland are understood to have explored the feasibility of a deal, the reality of prising him away from Leverkusen this summer is becoming increasingly remote unless Sunderland match Leverkusen’s valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats remain focused on adding depth and top-level pedigree to their midfield before the transfer window closes, but unless Ten Hag’s stance changes, Xhaka is unlikely to be part of that rebuild, though it must also be noted that things can change very quickly in football and the deal is not dead yet. Sunderland are next in action against Hull City away from home on Tuesday night ahead of the new season.