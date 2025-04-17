Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland and Championship-related transfer news from around the web ahead of the Bristol City game

Sunderland have handed trials to two promising young players as they continue to assess talent at the Academy of Light, The Echo understands.

Freddie Cowin, a left-back from Crystal Palace, featured for Sunderland’s under-18s in their emphatic 6-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday. The 2007-born defender has quietly impressed through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park, having joined the academy setup before being handed a scholarship ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Cowin made his under-18 debut in November 2023 and went on to make 17 appearances last season, registering one assist. He’s kicked on impressively this campaign, recording four assists in his first five games for Palace’s under-18s and even stepping up to make a friendly appearance for the under-21s. His trial at Sunderland came as Marcus Neill, formerly of Liverpool, netted a hat-trick to take his tally to 11 for the season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also taken goalkeeper Isaac Allan, from Lincoln City, on trial this week. Originally from the Isle of Man, Allan is in his third year with the Imps after impressing during UK Football Trials and securing a scholarship following spells with Lincoln and Sheffield United.

Despite limited opportunities on the island, Allan has progressed through the ranks at Lincoln and has been named in several EFL matchday squads. He’s now training with Sunderland’s under-18s, coached by Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore, and was due to feature against Wolves on Tuesday before the game was cancelled following the tragic passing of academy coach Carlton Fairweather. While Allan is expected to be offered professional terms at Lincoln, the 18-year-old is keeping his options open amid interest from clubs higher up the footballing ladder.

Marcus Edwards to Burnley latest

Sunderland’s hopes of reigniting their interest in Marcus Edwards this summer may have been dealt a significant blow, with fresh reports from Portugal claiming Burnley have already struck a deal to sign the winger permanently.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Wearside during the latter stages of the January transfer window, but instead joined Burnley, one of Sunderland’s direct promotion rivals. Since arriving at Turf Moor, Edwards has made 11 league appearances, contributing one goal and one assist.

Despite missing out on him in January, there had been suggestions that Sunderland could return for Edwards in the summer – particularly if the Black Cats secured promotion and Burnley did not. However, that scenario now looks increasingly unlikely. Burnley currently hold a five-point lead over third-placed Sheffield United and appear on course for automatic promotion back to the Premier League under Scott Parker.

According to Maisfutebol, as relayed by CNN Portugal, Burnley have already reached an agreement with Edwards’ parent club, Sporting CP. The report claims the Clarets are obliged to make the deal permanent for around £8.6million if they are promoted – a move that would end any lingering hopes of Sunderland reviving their interest. The Portuguese outlet adds that Burnley’s strong league position is expected to "speed up" Edwards’ departure from Sporting and his long-term future in England.