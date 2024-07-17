Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talk surrounding Sunderland players during the summer transfer window appears to be gathering pace

Sunderland’s summer transfer window appears to be heating up with reports of interest in several of their players.

Udinese have launched a bid for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah. The Serie A side have contacted the Black Cats about a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Ekwah has three years to run on his current contract and so as with many of the players in the squad with interest from top-tier clubs, the club are in a strong position and would be under no pressure to sell. Their asking price would also be influenced by the fact that as part of the deal to bring him to the club, a sell-on clause was agreed that would leave West Ham United entitled to a significant portion of the fee.

It is understood that Premier League club West Ham would be due 35 per cent of the profit Sunderland make on any sale of Pierre Ekwah. Sunderland paid next to nothing upfront for the midfielder but have subsequently dished out performance-related payments after various milestones.

Trai Hume has also been linked with a transfer this summer with reports claiming Turkish club Galatasaray had seen a £7million bid rejected for the right-back. However, The Echo understands that while there has been interest in the Northern Ireland man, Sunderland have not yet received any bids for the player.

Hume’s former club Linfield will be due 15 per cent of any fee over £150k that Sunderland receives if the full-back is sold. Both Hume and teammate Ekwah are under contract at the club for another three seasons until 2027.