Sunderland’s decision to move on from Chris Mepham could prove bold – or a major misstep...

Chris Mepham’s leadership in a youthful Sunderland side was one of the understated cornerstones of last season, particularly in the early months.

The Wales international brought calm authority and a Premier League pedigree that many felt would be beyond the Black Cats if promotion wasn’t achieved. When that goal was secured, plenty assumed the club would push to bring him back permanently.

But the narrative has shifted. Sunderland’s recruitment focus now appears fixed on athletic, quick centre-backs, perhaps with higher physical ceilings than Mepham. It makes sense on paper – the top flight demands pace in transition – yet it’s hard to ignore that Régis Le Bris still needs defensive depth. Jenson Seelt has shown promise in pre-season, but barely played last year and has an injury history. Dan Ballard looks ready to step up but has had fitness issues of his own.

Mepham, by contrast, was available for most of the campaign and played 40 games across all competitions. He also has years of Premier League experience from his time at Bournemouth. Yes, he lost his starting spot to Ballard late in the campaign, but Ballard’s outstanding play-off displays shouldn’t obscure Mepham’s contributions. In fact, he was trusted to replace the injured Luke O’Nien in the final at Wembley and saw the job through.

The fact that Reinildo has been trialled at centre-back this pre-season against Real Betis is interesting, but he is surely being lined up as first-choice left-back when the campaign begins. Without Mepham, Sunderland’s centre-half pool remains fragile. Especially given the current injuries to Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese. And even with everyone fit, there is a distinct lack of Premier League know-how.

Perhaps the club are right to evolve their profile and pursue defenders with more raw pace – but there’s a risk here. Mepham might not fit the athletic blueprint, yet his reliability, leadership and top-flight know-how tick boxes you can’t always measure in sprint data. If Sunderland do struggle for defensive stability early on, this could be the summer decision they look back on with regret. You do wonder, though, if the situation may be revisited if the Black Cats fail to land one of their top targets...

Mepham’s Premier League numbers – and what they mean

When you zoom in on Chris Mepham’s most recent Premier League season with Bournemouth, you see a defender who is clean, careful and dependable rather than explosive. Across 613 league minutes, he posted a superb 91.7% tackle success rate and was dribbled past only 0.73 times per 90. In the air, he won 4.40 aerials per 90 at a 60% success rate, the profile of a centre-back who positions himself well, chooses his moments, and rarely dives in. Those are bankable traits for any squad.

The same sample, though, hints at why Sunderland’s recruitment has shifted toward a more athletic profile. Mepham won only 50.6% of his total duels despite the excellent one-to-one tackling percentage. That combination often points to a defender who excels when he can set his feet and defend his zone, but who can struggle in repeated, open-field contests or recovery races – the exact situations a high defensive line creates. It’s notable that his interceptions sat at 1.03 per 90 and recoveries at 4.55 per 90: respectable, but not the numbers of a hyper-proactive, front-foot stopper who is constantly stepping in front to break attacks at source.

With the ball, Mepham was tidy rather than transformative. He completed 43 passes per 90 at 82.8% accuracy and hit 3.67 accurate long balls per 90 with a 55.6% long-ball success rate. That’s solid distribution, but it doesn’t scream press-resistant carrying or line-breaking progression. Sunderland under Régis Le Bris will need to defend big spaces and spring forward quickly this season and they will need speed to cover the channels and defenders comfortable playing on the front foot. Mepham’s data paints more of a low-error sitter than a chase-and-cover athlete.

Discipline also matters in the top flight’s transition chaos. Mepham committed 2.20 fouls per 90 during his last Premier League season with Bournemouth – not alarming, but high enough to create risk when you’re defending higher. Combine that with the duel win rate, and you can see why the recruitment brief might read “quicker, more powerful, more aggressive in space”.

None of this diminishes what Mepham offered Sunderland: availability, calm decision-making and the vocal leadership that steadied a young group. But numbers are ultimately about fit. If Le Bris wants centre-backs who can live in wide channels, win repeated footraces, and step in front to intercept as often as they clear, Mepham’s strengths – conservative positioning, selective engagement, tidy passing – don’t perfectly match the template.

In short, the data explains the drift. Mepham remains an excellent defender who could raise the reliability of most squads. Sunderland, however, seem intent on raising the athletic ceiling of their back line. In that context, cooling interest looks less like a snub and more like a stylistic choice. Mepham only playing 10 times for Bournemouth during the 2023-24 season as the Cherries looked to evolve their style in the Premier League perhaps tells its own story too.

