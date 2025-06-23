Sunderland open transfer talks over £2.6m raid for Celtic-linked midfielder - reports

Sunderland have reportedly opened discussions over a potential deal for Moussa Baradji

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are “in talks” to sign midfielder Moussa Baradji from Swiss side Yverdon Sport, according to reports.

The Black Cats are expected to be busy this summer as they gear up for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, and to that end, have already been linked with a wide array of players. At the time of writing, their only completed deal remains the permanent capture of Enzo Le Fée following his initial loan stint from Italian giants AS Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per online outlet Africa Foot, however, Regis Le Bris’ side have made contact over their next potential swoop, with French talent Baradji supposedly on the club’s radar.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Moussa Baradji?

According a fresh update, Sunderland have contacted the 24-year-old's representatives, and are hopeful that they will be able to reach an agreement with the player. Despite an impressive debut campaign in Switzerland, Baradji and Yverdon suffered relegation from the top flight last term, and as such, it is understood that the midfielder could be more readily available.

The report suggests that Baradji will cost around £2.6 million, with his contract set to run until 2026, as things stand. Alongside Sunderland, the likes of Fiorentina, Parma AC, Torino, FC Basel, Celtic, and Galatasaray are all reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland transfer plans?

Speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture breakfast last week, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that he had been abroad in the days previous to meet with potential transfer recruits.

He said: "From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is. We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be a different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves.

“So we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be. We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."

Your next Sunderland read: £5.1m Sunderland transfer fee revealed as Kristjaan Speakman eyes Danish wonderkid - reports