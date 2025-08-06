Sunderland have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Loic Badé

Mooted Sunderland target Loic Badé is not interested in joining the Black Cats or Premier League rivals Bournemouth, according to reports.

The Sevilla centre-back is one of several names to have been linked with the Stadium of Light in recent days as Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team continue their search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Indeed, French outlet Foot Mercato claim Sunderland have made Badé a priority target of late, with head coach Regis Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi both big admirers of the 25-year-old.

It has also been reported in recent days that Bournemouth agreed a fee of around £25.5 million with Sevilla for Badé, with the move only collapsing after the player made it clear that he was reluctant to join Andoni Iraola’s side. Instead, it is understood that the Frenchman would ideally prefer to join a club that can offer him Champions League football - a factor that brings Bayer Leverkusen into the equation. The former Bundesliga champions are also interested in the defender and would be able to provide immediate European involvement having qualified last season after finishing second to Bayern Munich.

What is Loic Badé’s stance on joining Sunderland amid transfer links?

And now, according to continental outlet Orgullo de Nervion, Sunderland could find themselves running into exactly the same issues that Bournemouth did. A fresh report from the publication reiterates Leverkusen’s interest in Badé, while also referencing Bournemouth’s bid and stating “nor would the newly promoted Sunderland be appealing” to the defender.

Which other defenders have Sunderland been linked with recently?

Elsewhere, Sunderland have been credited with a longstanding interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, although a recent report from continental journalist Nicolo Schira has suggested that the player’s representatives are set for crunch talks over his client’s future in Italy this week.

For their part, the Serie A side are understood to be reluctant to part company with the Colombian, but Bologna legend Gianluca Pagliuca has argued that a big money bid could convince his former club into a sale.

Discussing Bologna’s transfer business with Quotidiano Sportivo, he said: “For two years, [Sam] Beukema was the leader of the defence, the man who dictated the pace for the entire department. But in another area of the pitch, I could say the same thing about [Dan] Ndoye, who, thanks to [head coach Vincenzo] Italiano, experienced incredible growth last season.”

Focussing specifically on Lucumi, Pagliuca added: “But that’s exactly how it is. If Sunderland comes along now and offers €30m [£26.1m] for Lucumi, what do you do? You don’t sell him?”

