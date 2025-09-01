Sunderland passed up the chance to sign Ajax winger Bertrand Traoré for £2.5million – according to reports

Sunderland explored a late move for Ajax winger Bertrand Traoré last night but decided against pushing ahead with the deal after internal discussions, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

The 29-year-old Burkina Faso international, who has Premier League experience with Aston Villa and Chelsea, was available for just £2.5million and had been keen on a switch to Wearside. However, Sunderland opted to prioritise a central striker, with the Black Cats focusing recruitment resources elsewhere during the final hours of the window.

On social media platform X, Downie wrote: “Sunderland explored a move for Ajax winger Bertrand Traoré last night but decided against proceeding. The former Aston Villa winger was keen on the move and was available for £2.5m. Sunderland did a deal with Ajax today, though – for striker Brian Brobbey! Sunderland still a winger short…”

Traoré’s availability was significant given his pedigree. After joining Chelsea from Auxerre’s academy in 2013, he enjoyed loan spells at Vitesse and Ajax before making 16 senior appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals. In 2017, he joined Lyon for £8.8million, hitting 33 goals across four seasons and helping the club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2020.

He moved to Aston Villa in 2020 for £17million, scoring eight goals in 64 appearances. Following a short loan spell with Istanbul Başakşehir, he returned to Villa before joining Villarreal in January 2024. Traoré rejoined Ajax in July but has been made available for transfer after falling out of favour. While Sunderland opted against pursuing Traoré, the Black Cats did complete a major deal with Ajax today, and are close to the signing of Brian Brobbey in a £21.6million move.

The 23-year-old Dutch international will become Sunderland’s headline attacking addition and their 13th signing of a remarkable summer. Brobbey, capped eight times by the Netherlands, has scored 56 goals and registered 24 assists in 163 appearances for Ajax and is viewed as one of Europe’s most promising strikers. Régis Le Bris has been determined to add firepower ahead of Marc Guiu’s recall by Chelsea and sees Brobbey as a key figure alongside Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda in Sunderland’s frontline.

Elsewhere, Sunderland remain on the lookout for another winger before tonight’s 7pm deadline but are also finalising outgoings. Patrick Roberts is close to a loan move to Birmingham City, while Ahmed Abdullahi is expected to leave on loan despite his proposed Angers switch collapsing due to financial restrictions.

When the £21.6million Brobbey deal is confirmed, Sunderland’s summer transfer outlay will stand at £167.1million, as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sanctions one of the most ambitious recruitment drives ever seen by a promoted Premier League club.