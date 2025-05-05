Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland held their annual end of season awards on Sunday evening

Sunderland defender Trai Hume scooped two accolades at the club’s end of year awards on Sunday evening, with the Northern Ireland international named Player of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign, and has missed just two Championship matches for Regis Le Bris’ side this term. His efforts in helping the Black Cats to a spot in this month’s play-offs has been recognised not only by the club, but also by his teammates.

Elsewhere, teenage midfielder Jobe Bellingham was named Young Player of the Season following a breakout campaign that has led to transfer interest from a number of the biggest clubs in European football. The England youth international’s nod follows his recent recognition as the Championship’s Young Player of the Season at the EFL’s end of term awards too.

Sunderland’s Goal of the Season was awarded to Eliezer Mayenda, whose stunning solo effort in last month’s 2-1 defeat against Bristol City earned him the accolade, while defensive stalwart Luke O’Nien was awarded Community Player of the Season.

For Sunderland Women, Katie Kitching was named Player of the Season, while emerging talent Libbi McInnes picked up both Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season for her impressive strike against local rivals Durham.

At academy level, U21s captain Harrison Jones was named Player of the Season for Graeme Murty’s side, while younger brother Jaydon Jones was named Player for the Season for the U18s. Elsewhere, Liam Ogunsuyi - sibling of U21s striker Trey - picked up the Junior Player of the Season award following his contributions for various age groups at youth level.

What did Sunderland defender Trai Hume say about his double awards win?

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media, Hume said: “I'm delighted. You know, my mum and dad's there, so they get to enjoy it probably a little bit more than me, because my season's not done yet. I'm still focusing on the play-offs, but, you know, I'm definitely delighted to get both awards.

“The one voted by your teammates is probably the best individual award you can win. You spend every day with your teammates, they see you every day, and to get that award from them, I'm just really proud of that. Obviously the other ones voted by the supporters, it's like they can see that I always give 100 percent whenever I can, get stuck in whenever I can.I think that's the most you can ask from a player is to work hard and give your all. I'm just delighted to get the award.

“First and foremost, you know, I love my football. I just love playing. So, whenever I have the chance to do that in front of a crowd, and with my teammates, I just love it and I enjoy it. I'm just happy to be playing football for this great club

“It's been a long, gruelling season. You know, we've played a lot of games and it's been hard. But the season's not done. We have the two most important games coming up now and hopefully one more, and that's where all the focus is.”

