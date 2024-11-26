All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will look to continue their bid for promotion from the Championship this evening when they host West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have drawn each of their last four outings in the division, but are still level on points with league leaders Leeds United, and could return to the summit with a win over the Baggies and favourable results elsewhere. But while all the focus will be on the pitch over the coming hours, there is still plenty of transfer gossip to sift through as the January window looms ever larger. With that in mind, here are a couple of the stories that you might have missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

New Bellingham price claim

Another day, another piece of speculation linking Jobe Bellingham with a prospective move to Borussia Dortmund. The Sunderland sensation has frequently been touted as a target for the German giants in recent weeks, with various reports suggesting that a tangible bid might be in the pipeline.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, however, Sunderland could be holding out for a huge fee before they consider sanctioning Bellingham’s exit. Last week, German outlet Bild claimed that the Black Cats would look for around £16.7 million, but this latest update ups the ante even further, with Tavolieri claiming that the 19-year-old’s asking price may actually end up being £25 million. The journalist goes on to label Bellingham as Sunderland’s “jewel”, while also suggesting that the player himself could be keen on the move.

Maja eyed for big money exit

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Josh Maja is said to be the subject of big money interest from Spain. The Black Cats academy graduate, now on the books at Championship rivals West Brom, has started the season in sublime form, scoring 10 goals in 16 league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per Super Deporte, that purple patch has been enough to convince Celta Vigo that he is the ideal replacement for former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas. As such, it is understood that West Brom have set a price of around £16 million for the 25-year-old - a fee that their Spanish counterparts are said to be willing to match.