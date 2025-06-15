The Dutch non-league club have taken a light-hearted social media swipe at Sunderland on TikTok

Dutch amateur football club VV Vianen have taken a light-hearted swipe at Sunderland AFC in a TikTok video that has attracted attention online.

The clip includes edited scenes from the animated film Kung-Fu Panda, starring Jack Black. It highlights the fact that VV Vianen’s TikTok account has over one million followers, more than Sunderland’s official account.

Overlay text on the video reads: “We have more followers than a Premier League club,” followed by a scene in which characters from the film ask, “How?” and respond, “I don’t know!” The post appears intended as humorous social media banter. There is no known link between VV Vianen and Sunderland beyond the mention in this clip.

VV Vianen are a non-league football club from the town of Vianen, in the municipality of Vijfheerenlanden, province of Utrecht, Netherlands. The club was founded on 18 January 1983 and plays its home matches at Blankensteyn Sportpark.

VV Vianen gained online recognition in 2023 after their TikTok content began going viral. The club’s account has attracted around 1.2 million followers. On the pitch, the club's senior team currently competes in the Fourth Division of the KNVB district West-I. In recent seasons, they have also featured in reserve competitions and other regional divisions.

What is the latest transfer news at Sunderland during summer?

Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan this summer, according to reports, with the Blues ready to greenlight his exit over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, is understood to be garnering attention from a number of clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s side eager for him to head out on a temporary agreement with a view to readying him for eventual first team involvement at Stamford Bridge.

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the starlet, as are Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR. Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea from Everton for a reported fee of around £4million in 2023, and according to former Toffees U21s boss David Unsworth, could be destined for the very top.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said: “Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton. The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first-team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team! He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”