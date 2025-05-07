Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland host Coventry City in a Championship play-off semi-final second leg next week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have sold in excess of 34,000 tickets for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg clash with Coventry City, at the time of writing.

The Black Cats kick off their play-off campaign with a trip to the CBS Arena on Friday evening, before hosting Frank Lampard’s side in a return fixture at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the second leg have been available to season ticket holders for several days already, but were released to general sale on Wednesday morning, prompting thousands of fans to secure their seat for a potentially pivotal contest in Sunderland’s bid for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

How many tickets have Sunderland sold for their Championship play-off semi-final vs Coventry City?

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sunderland had sold 34,446 tickets for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City next week. That figure does not include corporate and hospitality tickets.

In total, Sunderland have made some 37,696 tickets available for the fixture, meaning that 3,250 tickets are still up for grabs, and that 91.38% of the total home allocation has already been sold.

The news of Sunderland’s total ticket sales comes after it was confirmed that they will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the CBS Arena on Friday night. The Black Cats have already filled their allocation for the first leg, totalling around 2,800 fans, while Coventry’s home support is also at capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes following their recent run of five successive defeats, head coach Regis Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."