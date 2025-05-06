Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi finals

Sunderland have confirmed that tickets for the second leg of the Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City will go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 7th.

Tickets had been reserved for season-card holders until 5pm on Tuesday evening, but that priority phase has ended and anyone registered to the club's ticketing database will be able to purchase a ticket in the general sale phase. The club have also confirmed the pricing structure for those purchasing from tomorrow morning: Tickets will be priced from £32 for adults, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s, and £14 for under-18s. Sunderland have told fans that the easiest way to buy their ticket is through the online ticket office, though the ticket office at the Stadium of Light will be open from 10am tomorrow and opens from 10am to 5pm on weekdays.

Coventry City had earlier in the day confirmed that they had been handed an allocation of 2,500 tickets in the North Stand Upper for the second leg, which will be played on Tuesday, May 13th at 8pm. The first leg at the CBS Arena is now a complete sell out, with Sunderland selling the last of their 2,800 allocation this morning.

Régis Le Bris discusses Sunderland v Coventry City semi final

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been discussing the semi finals in an interview with club media.

“We have to stay focused on the first game, take it step by step,” Le Bris said.

“Like life, football is unpredictable and anything can happen. The main idea is to be really focused on our game, to play the best football possible. We have strong resources in the team, a talented squad and now it’s time to deliver.”

