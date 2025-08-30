Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris names his starting XI to face Brentford as Nordi Mukiele comes into the side

Sunderland return to action against Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon – and Régis Le Bris has named his starting XI.

Nordi Mukiele comes into Le Bris’ league side at centre-half after making his Sunderland debut against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender, who arrived on Wearside this summer, partners fellow new signing Omar Alderete at the heart of the defence, with Jenson Seelt dropping to the bench.

The pairing of Mukiele and Alderete marks Sunderland’s fourth different centre-back partnership in just three league games so far this season. Trai Hume starts at right-back, with Reinildo Mandava operating on the opposite flank. Robin Roefs – who this week received his first senior call-up to the Netherlands national team – continues in goal to complete Sunderland’s defensive five.

It is unchanged in midfield following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor, with Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra lining up alongside captain Granit Xhaka for the third consecutive Premier League fixture. Further forward, Enzo Le Fee sts on the left wing, with Chemsdine Talbi on the right as Simon Adingra drops to the bench. Eliezer Mayenda also keeps his place up front despite his costly missed chance against Burnley seven days ago.

Sunderland starting XI: Roefs, Hume, Reinildo, Alderete, Mukiele, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee, Talbi, Mayenda

Sunderland substitutes: Patterson, Seelt, Masuakau, Rigg, Neil, Roberts, Adingra, Guiu, Isidor

Régis Le Bris provides Dan Neil contract update

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

