Régis Le Bris remains optimistic over a new deal for Dan Neil with Sunderland discussions still ongoing

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi have overseen an overhaul of Sunderland’s midfield, bringing in Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise, Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka in big-money deals, meaning Neil faces extra competition this season. Neil was also replaced as captain by Xhaka for the 2025-26 campaign following the Switzerland international’s arrival at the club.

A product of the Academy of Light, the South Shields-born midfielder has made 198 appearances and scored 12 goals since his debut in 2018. He captained the Black Cats to promotion last season and played a pivotal role in the club’s play-off triumph, cementing his status as one of Sunderland’s most important players before the landscape shifted this summer. However, talks between Neil’s representatives and Speakman are expected to continue as both parties look to conclude a deal.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday at 3pm as Le Bris’ side look to bounce back in their third game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The Black Cats opened the campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham but slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Burnley the following week.