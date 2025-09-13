Sunderland's team to face Crystal Palace explained as Regis Le Bris makes two changes

Sunderland face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The Black Cats head coach has opted to stick with a fairly unchanged line-up following the Black Cats’ dramatic stoppage time victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light last time out, making just two changes.

After an impressive debut against the Bees, Nordi Mukiele retains his spot at the heart of defence alongside fellow summer signing Omar Alderete, with Trai Hume and Reinildo Mandava named at right and left-back respectively. Behind that back four, Robin Roefs will be looking to continue his eye-catching start to life as Sunderland’s number one.

In midfield, captain Granit Xhaka lines up alongside Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, while Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra - who comes in for the injured Enzo Le Fée - get the nod out on the flanks.

Le Bris’ only change comes at the point of attack, with Eliezer Mayenda dropping to the bench in favour of Wilson Isidor, who has already notched two goals from the bench so far this season.

Sunderland’s trio of deadline day signings - Lutsharel Geertruida, Bertrand Traore, and Brian Brobbey - have all been named on the bench, and could make their debuts for the Black Cats this afternoon.

Sunderland starting XI: Roefs, Hume, Alderete, Mukiele, Reinildo, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Adingra, Talbi, Isidor

Sunderland substitutes: Patterson, Geertruida, Masuaku, Rigg, Neil, Traore, Jones, Mayenda, Brobbey

What is the current injury status of Sunderland’s squad?

As part of his pre-match media duties, Le Bris delivered a wide-ranging update on the fitness status of several members of his squad, revealing that he expects centre-back Dan Ballard to be back in contention for next Sunday’s meeting with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light. He said: “Dan should be back for Aston Villa.

“It's a bit longer than expected for the others. For Dennis [Cirkin], we have to wait a bit. He didn't heal completely after his wrist injury and he had an issue with his knee as well. So he needs to rest a bit. Luke [O’Nien] should be ready around Aston Villa. Leo [Hjelde] struggled with his achilles, so it's a bit longer than expected as well. He had the surgery for both achilles, he worked hard last season to be connected with the squad, even if it was painful.

“But now, it's like Dennis, he has to rest completely to be able to connect with the squad later. Aji [Alese] is close to coming back but after a long period without playing, it's still tough to reconnect with the level. So we'll have to wait a bit.”

Le Bris also shared his thoughts on new signing Geertruida, suggesting that, in his opinion, the Dutchman is probably most comfortable playing at the heart of defence.

He said: “I believe that his best position is probably centre-back. I think that is his main target, but he is really versatile. When we speak about positions, we speak about different roles. He can play at centre-back, but he could also play a bit wider or even in the midfield. We will try to exploit this profile, and we will see what the opportunities will be in the next few weeks.”

