8 players that could leave Sunderland this summer transfer window and 3 that won’t

Sunderland are facing an uncertain summer. With their promotion fate still yet to be decided, the Black Cats could be operating as a Premier League club in the transfer market, or they could be set for a window of trying to retain their best and brightest talents amid mounting interest from further afield as they approach another term in the Championship.

But which players are likely to leave the Stadium of Light over the coming months, and who will probably stay around on Wearside? We’ve taken a closer look at some of the more intriguing questions below...

Jobe Bellingham - Leave

Of all of Sunderland’s bright young things, Jobe Bellingham continues to be the one most frequently touted for a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer. The heavyweights are circling, and even if the Black Cats do win their Championship play-off final and secure a spot in the Premier League, don’t be surprised if they are still tempted into a sale if the right offer comes in.

Nectar Triantis - Leave

So impressive for Hibernian this season, already the speculation surrounding a possible exit is beginning to simmer. German outfit St. Pauli were linked earlier this week, and they are unlikely to be the only ones.

Adil Aouchiche - Leave

Sent out on loan due to a lack of consistent game time, Aouchiche’s situation on Wearside is unlikely to change this summer. It feels like the right time for him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Timothee Pembele - Leave

Afforded even less of an opportunity than Aouchiche, the full-back is surely destined to become a rare transfer misfire from Kristjaan Speakman and co. A redemption arc at the Stadium of Light feels improbable.

Abdoullah Ba - Leave

Regis Le Bris decided early on that Ba would play no real part in his plans, and a loan to the French second division promptly followed. USL Dunkerque have previously hinted that they will not be able to afford a permanent deal for the winger, but regardless, you would imagine his time in the North East is effectively over.

Pierre Ekwah - Leave

Perhaps the most high-profile and surprising name culled by Le Bris, Ekwah has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise dire campaign for new club Saint-Etienne. The French outfit do retain the right to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, but much will hinge on their survival status in Ligue 1. To that end, they play a pivotal game against Toulouse on Saturday evening that could have huge ramifications for the Sunderland loanee.

Nazariy Rusyn - Leave

Like Ekwah, Rusyn has left Sunderland on a loan with an option to buy attached. Whether Hajduk Split choose to exercise it remains to be seen, but either way, it is hard to see him coming back to Wearside.

Joe Anderson - Leave

Starved of opportunity and predominantly languishing in the U21s, you suspect that if a suitable bid is tabled, Sunderland will have no qualms about allowing Anderson to leave the club.

Trai Hume - Stay

Sunderland’s ability to keep a hold of several key players could be dependent on them winning promotion next weekend, but certainly, of the candidates for a possible exit, it easy to envisage Hume staying the course.

Dan Neil - Stay

Likewise with Neil. Anybody who saw the captain launch himself into the crowd after Tuesday’s late goal against Coventry City won’t need telling twice how much Sunderland means to him, and the sooner a new contract is sorted and signed, the better.

Dennis Cirkin - Stay

Another who is in a relatively precarious position with regards to his current contract, the hope will be that Sunderland can tie him down to a long term deal and secure his future for a good while to come.

