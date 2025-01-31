Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rabbi Matondo has found a new club, while Chuba Akpom looks set for a move to France.

Sunderland look to have suffered a double transfer blow, with one of their reported January targets having sealed a loan to another club, and another on the cusp of a move to French outfit LOSC Lille.

Firstly, it was confirmed on Thursday evening that Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has completed a temporary switch to German side Hannover 96. The Wales international was heavily linked with Coventry City at one stage this January, with a variety of sources suggesting that an agreement was nearing completion between Frank Lampard’s side and his parent club, despite rival interest from both the Black Cats and Sheffield Wednesday.

Writing on his personal X account last Wednesday, journalist Darren Witcoop said: “Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of Glasgow Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Fellow Championship sides Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday were also keen on the Welshman.”

A transfer to the Coventry Building Society Arena ultimately stalled, however, due to issues over bonus payments, and despite widespread speculation involving a number of Championship clubs, Matondo has now wrapped up a temporary switch to the Bundesliga 2.

In a statement after his arrival, Matondo - who has previously played in Germany for FC Schalke - said: "During my time at Schalke, I had a lot of contact with Salif Sané, who told me a lot and only positive things about Hannover 96. So I already knew a lot about the club before our first conversation and, while we were talking, I had the feeling that 96 was a great fit.

“It's a big club with an exciting team and really good conditions - just looking at the stadium. I'm really looking forward to playing here. I'm very motivated to do my part to ensure that we have a really successful second half of the season and are in the race for the top spots until the end."

In a further blow to Sunderland’s recruitment plans, it would appear that they have also missed out on a deal for Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, with the forward seemingly on the verge of joining Lille. The 29-year-old has been repeatedly linked with the Stadium of Light in recent days, as have a host of continental sides.

But writing on X on Friday, renowned transfer insider David Ornstein said: “Lille reach agreement with Ajax to sign Chuba Akpom on loan, plus buy option. 29-year-old striker given permission by Ajax to travel for medical prior to completing move until summer. LOSC beat competition from Premier League, Championship, elsewhere in Europe.”

Ornstein’s update comes in the wake of a post from Fabrizio Romano, who took to X on Thursday evening to state: Sunderland are working to bring in new player... But it won’t be Chuba Akpom from Ajax despite links, as there are other clubs in concrete talks.”