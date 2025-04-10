Sunderland continue to endure chequered fortunes when it comes to their injury list this season.
It seems as if the Black Cats are stuck in a perpetual struggle of welcoming one key player back, only to lose another to the treatment table shortly after. Last weekend against West Brom, for instance, Regis Le Bris was able to bring on Enzo Le Fée for his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury back in February, only for Romaine Mundle to succumb to a similar complaint.
But while there is no concrete indication as to how long the winger will be out for at this early stage, the head coach has at least been able to provide a more thorough explanation of his plans for Le Fée moving forward. The French midfielder would feature again from the bench against Norwich City in midweek, and speaking after that game, Le Bris said: "We don't have to rush the process for Enzo. He played a lot of minutes when he came in and it was tough because we didn't have any left wingers.
“He did well but now it is possible to manage his minutes and this is much better for us. At the minute I'm not sure if he'll play on the left again, but at the minute we have the chance to try different things. We have earned the chance to do this because of the season we've had so far. We have five games to manage different options.”
But what would Sunderland’s strongest XI look like if they were able to call on a fully-fit squad? We’ve taken a closer look at the potential line-up below...
