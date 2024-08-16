Sunderland striker target left out of matchday squad amid 'pending transfer' claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland continue to be linked with Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

Sunderland transfer target Alexandre Mendy will not be involved in SM Caen’s season opener against Paris FC this weekend, according to his manager.

The 30-year-old centre forward has been linked with a move to Wearside for some time now, but talk of a potential switch has cooled significantly following the takeover of his current club by a consortium fronted by Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe last month. For his part, Mendy has made no secret of his desire to leave Caen this summer, and released a statement earlier in August in which he claimed to feel “wronged and betrayed”.

The Guinea-Bissau international went on to say: “My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal. My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano Stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them. I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.”

Matters were further complicated earlier in the week when Mendy was spotted back in first team training with Caen following a period of absence, but even in spite of this development, the understanding is that he will not feature for his current employers in their Ligue 2 curtain-raiser on Saturday.

According to French outlet Foot Normand, Mendy, alongside teammate Norman Bassette, have been omitted from Caen’s plans due to “pending transfers”.

Foot Normand’s post comes in the wake of comments from Caen manager Nicolas Seube, who told a press conference: “Alexandre Mendy will not be here. He is in individual training with the athletic trainers. The situation is delicate and difficult to sort out. Of course, as coach, I’d like him to be able to join the squad so that we have an extra attacking weapon. I hope that between now and the end of the summer transfer window, we’ll find the best formula.

“I’ve given my opinion on this subject and it’s not up to me. I’ll keep the discussions we’ve had together to myself. It’s an unpleasant situation for everyone, the player, the club, the new shareholders and me as coach. For the moment, everyone is losing out in this story. The idea is for us to find a win-win situation.”