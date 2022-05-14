Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Cirkin’s Wembley message

Dennis Cirkin has posted a message to Sunderland supporters ahead of their clash with Wycombe Wanderers next weekend.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin (Picture by FRANK REID)

After defeating Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night, the Black Cats are just 90 minutes away from a return to the Championship as all attention has turned towards their date with destiny in the capital.

Full-back Cirkin, who joined the club in the summer, could be one of the men tasked with helping deliver a play-off win and he’s posted a message on Instagram ahead of the Wycombe game.

Accompanied by images of him in action against Sheffield Wednesday, Cirkin captioned the post: “Wembley bound, one last push.”

Moore reveals Owls aims

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed his ambitions for the Owls next season after they fell to a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Patrick Roberts’ late goal ensured Wednesday would spend another season in England’s third-tier and Moore wants to see his side to reflect and improve on this defeat:

“When we get back into pre-season and reflect on the disappointment, hopefully it is a driver.” Moore told Yorkshire Live.

“We will continue to keep working. The big thing for me is making sure that we build on some of the solid blocks we have put in place this season. We have to keep moving forward.

“Over the course of the season, it was all about the here and now. I will let the players have a day or two and then we’ll bring them back in to have some talks with them.

“Before that, it’s important that myself, the chairman, and the recruitment team get together and have a real good chat but at the moment if I told you all that had been discussed I’d be lying to you. We were always focusing on the here and now.”

Pilgrims assistant leaves club