League One news: Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals contract talks, Portsmouth goalkeeper wanted by Everton

But elsewhere in League One, transfer talk and contract renewals is dominating the headlines, we take a look at some of the news from around the league.

Sheffield Wednesday boss plans talks

Sheff Wed boss Darren Moore is planning talks with his players over the coming days, with some big decisions to be made around who stays and who goes following their play-off semi final exit to Sunderland.

Sunderland manager Alex Neil and Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Over the course of the season it was all about the here and now,” the Wednesday boss told The Star.

“I’ll let the players have a day or two and then we’ll bring them back in to have some talks with them.

“Before that it’s important that myself, the chairman and the recruitment team get together and have a real good chat but at the moment if I told you all that had been discussed I’d be lying to you. We were always focusing on the here and now.”

Everton join Liverpool and Southampton in chase for Manchester City’s Portsmouth loanee

Meanwhile, on the south coast, there is plenty of interest in Portsmouth loanee Gavin Bazunu.

Everton are said to have ‘joined the race’ to sign the impressive goalkeeper this summer, he has been on loan from City.

The Portsmouth News report: “The Premier League outfit are keen on the Pompey loanee, who could potentially succeed England’s No1 Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park.

“Frank Lampard is said to be ready to listen to offers for Pickford this summer, with the Toffees hopeful of securing their Premier League place after an upturn in form.

“Whatever happens there, Everton are said to now be among the swathe of top flight and Championship clubs eyeing a move for the 20-year-old - according to the Irish Independent.”

Sunderland fans plan display

A group of Sunderland fans behind the impressive flag display against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light are looking to go one better at Wembley.

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital and there is set to be another impressive flag display to greet the players.

The Spirit of 37 tweeted: “Plans finalised and submitted. Permission granted. Order ready.