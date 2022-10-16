The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in training in November last year, but has returned to the fold at Wigan Athletic following the installation of a pacemaker.

Wyke’s first game back came against Birmingham City in the Championship and the striker recently netted against Cardiff City.

The Middlesbrough-born striker made his return to the Stadium of Light to face former club Sunderland on Saturday and scored as Wigan lost 2-1.

Max Power and Charlie Wyke of Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland’s staff, however, were quick to welcome Wyke back to Wearside and in a video posted on Wigan’s social media accounts, one behind-the-scenes worker can be overheard saying how pleased he is that Wyke is now back to full health.