Sunderland staff's heartwarming reaction to Charlie Wyke on Stadium of Light return
Charlie Wyke returned to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the first time after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in training in November last year, but has returned to the fold at Wigan Athletic following the installation of a pacemaker.
Wyke’s first game back came against Birmingham City in the Championship and the striker recently netted against Cardiff City.
The Middlesbrough-born striker made his return to the Stadium of Light to face former club Sunderland on Saturday and scored as Wigan lost 2-1.
Sunderland’s staff, however, were quick to welcome Wyke back to Wearside and in a video posted on Wigan’s social media accounts, one behind-the-scenes worker can be overheard saying how pleased he is that Wyke is now back to full health.
Dennis Cirkin scored the winner after Elliot Embleton had equalised for Sunderland following Wyke’s first-half goal at the Stadium of Light.