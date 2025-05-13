Sunderland host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday

Sunderland have taken drastic measures to try and limit the threat posed by Coventry City’s long throws ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light, according to reports.

The Black Cats head into the contest on Wearside holding a narrow advantage, having recorded a 2-1 win at the CBS Arena on Friday evening. Goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda were enough to give Regis Le Bris’ side the edge, cancelling out a headed equaliser from Jack Rudoni.

And it would appear that Sunderland are willing to do anything they can to maintain their lead - including altering the Stadium of Light itself. According to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, in preparation for Coventry’s trip to the North East, the Black Cats have moved their LED advertising hoardings in closer to the pitch in an effort to restrict the long throw capabilities of Frank Lampard’s visitors.

As Downie explained via X: “Sunderland have moved their pitchside LED boards in by two metres in a bid to stop Coventry’s long throws tonight. Defender Milan van Ewijk launches his throws into the danger area so SAFC ground staff spent yesterday applying some tactics of their own ahead of tonight’s play-off second leg. Coventry have scored most headers AND most goals from crosses in the EFL this season.”

What has Frank Lampard said about Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk?

Van Ewijk has been a standout performer for Coventry this season, but was at fault for Mayenda’s winning goal on Friday evening, prompting head coach Lampard to defend his full-back in the aftermath of the contest.

“I’ll speak to him, it’s football,” Lampard said after the final whistle at the CBS Arena. “He’s been brilliant for us this season. He’s been absolutely amazing; he plays every game and has had a fantastic season for us. Mistakes happen in football.”

Teammate Matt Grimes was equally supportive, calling Van Ewijk one of the best in his position in the Championship. “Milan is an unbelievable player; he has been brilliant for us this season,” said the Coventry man. “He plays near enough every game, and he is one of the best right-backs in the league, in my opinion, but mistakes happen in football. We will pick him up, no problem at all. We have got such a good group, such a good camaraderie, so we will all be together and get on and fully focus on the second leg.”

