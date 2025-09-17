Sunderland enjoyed a successful summer transfer window as they transformed their squad in preparation for life in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window already appears to have been a transformational period for Sunderland as they prepared for their return to the Premier League.

What became a hectic summer of frenzied transfer activity was kickstarted by the Black Cats Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as the Wembley triumph triggered a £20 million club record deal for loan signing Enzo Le Fee.

The French star held the tag of Sunderland’s club record signing for just a matter of weeks as a new high was set when a £30 million deal was agreed for Strasbourg’s highly rated midfielder Habib Diarra. The spending continued with the signings of the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra, NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Robin Roefs, PSG defender Nordi Mukiele and, perhaps most impressively, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Not all of Sunderland’s signings commanded large fees with experienced duo Reinildo Mandava and Arthur Massuaku both snapped up on free transfers following their respective departures from Atletico Madrid and Besiktas. The loan market was also explored with successful moves for RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida and Chelsea striker Marc Guiu - although the latter has since returned to the Blues after summer signing Liam Delap picked up an injury.

There were a whole host of departures from the Stadium of Light with Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson topping the outgoings as their respective moves to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton and Hove Albion raked in around £40 million in income. Pierre Ekwah and Nectar Triantis also departed in cash deals and several players made loan moves elsewhere with the likes of Niall Huggins, Jenson Seelt and Patrick Roberts agreeing to temporary moves away from Wearside. But what impact has the summer transfer window made on the value of Sunderland’s squad?

We take a look at the total value of each Premier League squad with figures provided by the stats experts at TransferMarkt.

Who has the most valuable squad in the Premier League?

Arsenal - €1.33bn Manchester City - €1.23bn Liverpool - €1.12bn Chelsea - €1.08bn Tottenham Hotspur - €891.10m Manchester United - €723.20m Newcastle United - €659.05m Nottingham Forest - €566.00m Aston Villa - €547.00m Brighton and Hove Albion - €462.10m Crystal Palace - €426.20m Brentford - €392.20m AFC Bournemouth - €383.00m West Ham United - €371.70m Everton - €368.60m Fulham - €337.50m Wolverhampton Wanderers - €327.80m Leeds United - €296.30m Sunderland - €290.00m Burnley - €226.15m

