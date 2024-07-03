Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has already given an indication of how the summer transfer window could pan out as he prepares for his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The former Lorient boss met the North East media for the first time on Wednesday and he gave a hint of how he views the Black Cats recruitment structure and what he would like to put in place before the transfer window comes to a close at the end of August.

He said: “We don’t know the result because this part of our work (recruitment) is very complex. But I am comfortable with the process. Of course, the team is young, but if you look at the last two seasons, the young players – 18, 19, 20, 21 – they will have gained some experience. That is useful for the future. But then also, we are thinking about one or two more experienced players, who know the Championship very well, for example, and have high standards when it comes to training.”

After several of their Championship rivals confirmed major incomings and outgoing and we await the next piece of business from the Black Cats, we take a look at how Sunderland’s squad value compares to the other 23 clubs in the second tier with the help of TransferMarkt.