How would the possible signing of Armand Lauriente impact on Sunderland's squad value and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

Sunderland appear to have moved a step closer towards completing their seventh signing of an exciting summer transfer window after reports suggested a deal for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente is close.

The Black Cats have already broken their club transfer record on two occasions since securing promotion into the Premier League with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as the £20 million deal for Enzo Le Fee was surpassed weeks later by a £30 million agreement for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra.

Far from ending their business with those two eye-catching additions, the Black Cats have gone into overdrive as they look to boost Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the big return to the Premier League. A further midfield option was secured when a reported £15million deal was secured for Union Saint-Gilloise star Noah Sadiki as Sunderland fought off interest from fellow Premier League newcomers Leeds United.

Le Fee’s options in wide areas have been handed a major boost after a combined £37million was paid out for Club Brugge youngster Chemsdine Talbi and Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra, who had been strongly linked with a move to Wearside in January. A more low-cost addition came in the form of Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava as he agreed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after his contract with the La Liga giants came to an end.

Sunderland are now close to making another transfer breakthrough as The Echo understands ‘positive progress’ has been made in their pursuit of Sassuolo forward Lauriente. The former France Under-21 international scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances in all competitions to help his side secure promotion back into Serie A - but it now appears the top flight in English football will be his destination. Talks between the clubs are ongoing and, as reported by The Echo’s Phil Smith, there is confidence an agreement will be reached over the coming days.

But how would Lauriente’s addition impact on Sunderland’s squad value and how does it compare to their new rivals cross the Premier League?

How does Sunderland’s squad value compare to their new Premier League rivals?

Habib Diarra, as Sunderland took on South Shields. | Getty Images

Manchester City - £1.16bn Chelsea - £1.15bn Arsenal - £1.02bn Liverpool - £940m Tottenham Hotspur - £738.4m Manchester United - £710.7m Newcastle United - £595.0m Brighton and Hove Albion - £578.1m Aston Villa - £483.8m Crystal Palace - £400.8m Nottingham Forest - £384.9m Brentford - £382.3m AFC Bournemouth - £364.4m Fulham - £287.3m West Ham United - £284.6m Wolverhampton Wanderers - £271.3m Everton - £246.9m Sunderland - £206.7m (with Armand Lauriente included) Leeds United - £204.0m Burnley - £201.8m

Values provided by TransferMarkt.