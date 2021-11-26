Sunderland squad shows support for Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke with classy shirt gesture

Sunderland posted a picture on their social media channels with a shirt with ‘Chaz, Get well soon’ and the no9 on the back, with the squad pictured at the training ground.

Wyke left Sunderland this summer to join League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old is in a stable condition and in communication with his family, hospital staff and the club’s medical team.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened before Wigan’s match at Cambridge on Tuesday and the striker will continue to be monitored in hospital.

In a club statement, Wigan Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, said: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

“As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected.”

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Messages from around the football community flooded in following the news about Wyke’s collapse.

The Sunderland squad has now shown its own support for their former teammate at the Stadium of Light, with Wyke a popular member of the dressing room.

Sunderland travel to Cambridge United in League One this weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.