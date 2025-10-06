Ex-Sunderland man joins Simon Grayson coaching staff at Hartlepool United

Elliott Dickman has joineed Hartlepool United in a coaching role

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland U23s coach Elliott Dickman has accepted a new role with Hartlepool United, the non-league outfit have confirmed.

The club are currently under the management of another ex-Black Cats employee, Simon Grayson, and have endured a tricky start to their latest campaign. After winning three of their opening four fixtures, and remaining unbeaten during their first seven outings, Pools have won just once since the beginning of September, and find themselves 12th in the National League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is within this context that the club have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Neil McDonald, as well as the arrival of Dickman in his place. A statement from Hartlepool’s official website reads: “Hartlepool United Football Club can today confirm that the club has parted ways with Assistant Coach Neil McDonald.

“Simon Grayson will continue to be assisted by Nicky Featherstone and will now be joined by Elliott Dickman in the role of First Team Coach. Dickman has a long track record of coaching in the North East, having previously spent time at Sunderland and Newcastle United with their respective development teams. The 46-year-old most recently managed South Shields in the Enterprise National League North from 2023 until this summer.”

Dickman himself said: "I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with Simon and everyone at the club. The chance to get back into senior football is exciting. This club has a great set of players with excellent potential, so I look forward to working with them. I'd like to thank everyone at Hartlepool United for the opportunity to get back on the grass."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Simon Grayson said about joining Hartlepool United?

Speaking upon his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium earlier in the year, Grayson said: “I am really happy to join Hartlepool United FC . The club has gone through some tough times recently but by working hard together as a staff and fanbase we can bring back the good times which this football club deserves. Hartlepool is a club with real potential and I’m excited by the prospect of what we can achieve here. I can’t wait to get started.”

Club chairman Raj Singh added :“I’m delighted that Simon has accepted the role. Simon is someone who has been on our radar for a while and he’s been my preferred candidate in the past when we’ve looked for managers, but for one reason or the other it didn’t come off. He comes with vast experience including promotions in EFL. The board unanimously decided to go for Simon and it’s great that we’ve been able to secure him for an initial two-year period. We’re all looking forward to the working with him. That work starts immediately as we look to build a squad that pushes for promotion next season.”

Your next Sunderland read: Premier League mocked after embarrassing Sunderland omission from social media graphic