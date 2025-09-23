Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Sunderland so far.

Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon saw Regis Le Bris’ win percentage as manager take a slight hit, but he still stacks incredibly well against the most recent tacticians to man the Stadium of Light dugout.

The Black Cats have made an excellent start to life back in the Premier League, taking eight points from five games to sit seventh in the table. For that and simply getting the club back into the top flight in the first place following an eight-year absence, Le Bris has come in for widespread praise.

But just how well does he compare to other recent Sunderland managers?

What is Regis Le Bris’ win percentage as Sunderland manager?

Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a fine spell as Sunderland manager | Getty Images

Le Bris has guided Sunderland to 25 wins from 57 games across all competitions since he took charge in July 2024, picking up 16 draws and 16 defeats along the way.

The Frenchman’s 43.9% win rate ranks fourth among Sunderland’s last 10 permanent managers, while he’s just one of four out of that group to win more than 12 games. Most impressive is the fact that two of his victories have come in the Premier League, with only him and David Moyes taking charge of top-flight matches for the Black Cats from the aforementioned group.

Here are those managers ranked by their win percentage, with their number of games and wins also highlighted:

Lee Johnson (51.3%, 40/78) Jack Ross (50.7%, 38/75) Alex Neil (50%, 12/24) Regis Le Bris (43.9%, 25/57) Tony Mowbray (40%, 26/65) Phil Parkinson (35.5%, 11/31) Michael Beale (33.3%, 4/12) David Moyes (18.6%, 8/43) Chris Coleman (17.2%, 5/29) Simon Grayson (16.7%, 3/18)

Looking further back, Tom Watson is Sunderland’s most successful manager of all time, winning 62.3% (119) of his 191 games in charge between 1889 and 1896, leading the club to three top-flight league titles in four years.

But even so, Le Bris - who is the first manager to earn Sunderland promotion to the Premier League since Roy Keane in 2007 - still ranks well, sitting seventh all-time, just behind Bob Stokoe, who won 92 of his 197 games (46.7%) between 1972 and 1976, lifting an FA Cup and Second Division title along the way.

What next for Sunderland?

Le Bris will be confident of increasing his win rate when Sunderland travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. The Tricky Trees have taken just one win and five points from their opening five Premier League matches this season, while losing two and drawing one of their three games under Ange Postecoglou so far - conceding seven goals along the way.

Sunderland then face Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 4, before returning to the Stadium of Light to take on Wolves, who are rock bottom of the table with no points on the board.

