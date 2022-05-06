Loading...
Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan and Sunderland's Alex Pritchard. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland & Sheffield Wednesday combined XI - who makes our star line-up ahead of massive Stadium of Light clash?

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in a huge League One play-off clash – and there is plenty of talent on both sides.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:14 pm

Black Cats head coach Alex Neil and Wednesday boss Darren Moore have often played with a 3-5-2 system this season, and it’s likely that’s how both sides will line up at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

The two clubs will then meet again at Hillsborough for the second leg next week, with the winner progressing to this month’s play-off final at Wembley.

For a bit of fun we’ve made a combined starting XI with players from both clubs.

Here’s who made the cut:

1. GK: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Northern Ireland international is on loan from Burnley and has started 43 of Wednesday's league games this season, keeping 15 clean sheets.

2. CB: Bailey Wright (Sunderland)

Has started all 15 games under Alex Neil and been a key part of Sunderland's defensive improvements. The 29-year-old will be out of contract this summer but hasn't let that affect him.

3. CB: Danny Batth (Sunderland)

After overcoming his injury setback the January signing, 31, has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.

4. CB: Jordan Storey (Sheffield Wednesday)

A January signing who arrived on loan from Preston. Storey, 24, has started 19 league games since joining the Owls midway through the season, and chipped in with his second goal for the club in the 4-1 win over Portsmouth last time out.

