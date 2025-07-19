Sunderland face Sevilla in Portugal as summer signings await debuts and key defenders remain injured.

Sunderland face Spanish side Sevilla FC on Saturday evening in their second pre-season fixture of the summer. The match will take place at the Estádio Algarve in Portugal, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

It follows the Black Cats’ opening win against South Shields and comes ahead of a busy pre-season calendar as Régis Le Bris continues to shape his squad for Premier League action.

Who are Sunderland playing on Saturday?

Sunderland take on Sevilla, a club with a rich European pedigree but one that endured a tough 2024–25 season. The Andalusian side finished 17th in La Liga, narrowly avoiding relegation after a campaign marred by instability, including three different head coaches and ongoing issues off the pitch.

Now under the guidance of former AEK Athens boss Matías Almeyda and new sporting director Antonio Cordón, Sevilla are looking to rebuild. Despite recent struggles, they remain the most successful team in UEFA Europa League history, having lifted the trophy a record seven times, most recently in 2023.

How to watch Sunderland vs Sevilla

Supporters in the UK can watch the game live via SAFC Live, with a single-match streaming pass available for £6.99. A full pre-season package, which includes all summer fixtures, is also available for £40. To stream the match or purchase a package, visit the official SAFC Live platform. Click here to watch the game or purchase your package.

Are there tickets left for Sunderland vs Sevilla?

Fans making the trip to Portugal can still secure tickets for the match at the Estádio Algarve. No fan segregation will be in place, offering a relaxed atmosphere for both sets of supporters. Supporters travelling to the Algarve can secure their seat at the Estádio Algarve by clicking here.

Is there any Sunderland team news ahead of the game?

Several new signings could make their first appearances in red and white. Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, and Chemsdine Talbi are in contention to feature after sitting out the South Shields clash.

However, Sunderland remain without several key defenders. Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese continue their recoveries from shoulder surgery, while Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are also unavailable. All four are expected to miss the club’s first three Premier League matches before returning after the September international break. Reinildo Mandava is also absent, having been granted extra rest following his involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup with Atlético Madrid.

Romaine Mundle has emerged as a new injury concern for Sunderland. The Echo understands that the 22-year-old picked up an injury during Sunderland's pre-season training camp in Portugal, and will now undergo treatment that will likely see him sidelined for the foreseeable.

The exact prognosis and length of absence will be determined over the coming days, and an update is likely towards the end of Sunderland's trip. Mundle will miss both fixtures at Estadio Algarve, with the Black Cats facing Sevilla on Saturday night and Sporting Lisbon on Monday night.

Stadium entry and supporter information

Supporters attending the game at the Estádio Algarve are advised of the following guidelines:

No fan segregation will be in place

Bag searches will be conducted at entry points

Power banks are prohibited and will be confiscated

Sunscreen (under 50ml) and baby bottles (milk/water) are allowed but may be subject to additional checks

Water bottles are not permitted, though water and snacks will be sold inside

Alcohol and drugs are banned – intoxicated fans will be denied entry

Remaining pre-season fixtures

21 July – vs Sporting CP (Estádio Algarve, 20:00 BST)

26 July – vs Heart of Midlothian (Tynecastle Park, 15:00 BST)

29 July – vs Hull City (MKM Stadium, 19:45 BST)

2 August – vs Real Betis (Stadium of Light, 15:00 BST)

9 August – vs FC Augsburg (WWK Arena, 14:00 BST)

10 August – vs Rayo Vallecano (Stadium of Light, 16:30 BST)

