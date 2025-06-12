Sunderland have sold a staggering amount of season tickets ahead of their return to the Premier League

Sunderland’s season ticket sales have surged beyond 36,000, with just 1,489 seats remaining as of June 12. The demand underlines the excitement surrounding the club’s return to the Premier League.

According to figures from an unofficial online ticket tracker, 36,496 of the 37,985 seats made available for season cards have already been sold. That equates to an impressive 96.08 per cent of total availability. Sunderland are expected to cap sales at around 37,489 season tickets.

The Stadium of Light’s overall capacity currently sits at approximately 46,500 in 2025. A portion of the ground has been reserved for away supporters and match-by-match general sale, in line with Premier League regulations and the club’s matchday plans.

Every area of the ground has seen strong uptake. Some sections, such as the North Stand Upper, are already completely sold out. The East Stand leads in numbers, with 8,745 out of 9,085 seats now taken. The Roker End (5,257 sold), Jimmy Montgomery Stand (5,434 sold), and North Stand (5,235 sold) have all followed suit, while areas like the Premier Concourse and corner blocks have also seen substantial demand.

A deeper look at individual sections highlights how fierce the rush has become. In the East Stand’s L6, only 11 seats remain, while L3 has just 24 available. In the Jimmy Montgomery Stand, L19 and L20 are already fully sold out. The surge follows a dramatic end to last season, with Sunderland earning promotion via the Championship play-offs. Anticipation around Régis Le Bris’ first top-flight campaign, along with the buzz of Premier League football returning to Wearside for the first time since 2017, has clearly reignited passion among the fanbase.

If the current trajectory continues, Sunderland are on course for one of their highest season ticket totals in modern times. It is a clear signal of belief in the club’s direction under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. With fewer than 1,500 seats left and the 37,489 cap approaching fast, the club is encouraging fans to secure their place quickly.

Everything you need to know about Sunderland’s general sale season tickets

Over 30,000 were sold during the earlybird window, meaning availability for general sale is now tight. Thousands of supporters joined the online queue when tickets were released earlier this week, highlighting the appetite for top-flight football’s return to the Stadium of Light.

Prices have risen sharply following promotion. The cheapest adult ticket now costs £590 – just over £30 per game – while other seats are priced at £690 and £780. As always, significant concession discounts apply. Season cards are being sold through Sunderland’s new ticketing platform, SeatGeek, which has replaced Ticketmaster. Fans must activate their SeatGeek accounts before purchasing.

A club statement explained: "Fans that have purchased a ticket or season ticket during 2022-23, 2023-24 or 2024-25 need to now take one simple action to activate their SeatGeek account. Simply log in using your existing customer number and reset your password. A reset link will be sent to the email address linked to that customer number." Sunderland have also explained that supporters with inactive accounts for more than three years will not be migrated to the new platform and will need to create a new account.

Why have Sunderland season card prices increased?

Season ticket prices had already risen in the earlybird phase. The cheapest renewal price was £460, up from £420 last year, with other renewal tiers priced at £580 and £620. For new buyers, the cheapest earlybird option was £490.

A club spokesperson said: "2024-25 season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive loyalty price until 5pm on 11 April, offering them the best possible value for the 2025-26 campaign. Like all businesses, the Club faces rising costs, and this is reflected by an increase in pricing for the 2025-26 season.

“A small increase ranging from £1.74 to £2.39 per game has been applied to adult tickets, with junior tickets remaining extremely competitive, priced from just £3.48 per game. As the Club works to minimise the impact on supporters and ensure football on Wearside remains accessible to all, fans can also now spread the cost of their ticket across six equal instalments."

Season ticket holders will also receive added benefits this year, including exclusive retail discounts, free access to all U21 matches, and reduced hospitality rates for select fixtures.