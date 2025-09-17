The pivotal role Sunderland could reportedly play in Ruben Amorim's future at Man Utd

Sunderland face Manchester United in the Premier League on October 4th

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly been given three matches to save his job at Old Trafford, with the third match of that run coming against Sunderland next month.

The Red Devils boss has come under immense scrutiny in recent days after a lacklustre start to the campaign that has seen his side take just four points from four matches, and suffer a shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Recent results have left Amorim with the worst win percentage of any United manager since the Second World War, with the Portuguese chief coming under fire for refusing to deviate from a trusted 3-4-3 formation that brought him notable success at previous club Sporting CP.

Addressing his tactical approach in the aftermath of Sunday’s 3-0 Manchester derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Amorim said: "I won't change my philosophy. If they [United hierarchy] want it changed, you change the man.

"I am not going to change my philosophy. I will play my way until I want to change. Guys, I understand [the questions] and I accept it is not a record you should have at Man United. But there are a lot of things that you have no idea about what happen in the last months.

"I understand everything. It is normal [if fans are losing faith], but I don't accept that we are not doing better. We are doing better and the results don't show that, the record says everything, I understand. My message is I will do everything. I will give everything. It is not my decision, the rest. I will do my best. I am suffering more than [the fans]."

What has been said about Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United future, and what role could Sunderland potentially play?

In a fresh update from the Mirror, however, it is suggested that club chiefs are growing impatient with Amorim, and could reassess his position in Manchester heading into the next international break. That timeframe would essentially give the 40-year-old three matches to convince his bosses that he deserves to keep his job.

The three fixtures in question will be this Saturday evening’s clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford, an away trip to Brentford the following weekend, and then a meeting with Sunderland on home soil on October 4th. Depending on how things pan out between now and then, there is, therefore, a chance that the Black Cats’ visit to the North West could prove to be Amorim’s final game in charge.

Amorim joined United in November of last year, putting pen to paper on a contract that is due to run until 2027. Of the 47 competitive matches since, his side have won 18, drawn nine, and lost 20.

