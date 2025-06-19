The 20-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with Ross County after leaving Sunderland

Ben Crompton has officially joined Ross County on a two-year deal following his departure from Sunderland, with the defender set to link up with the Scottish Premiership side from July 1.

The 20-year-old, who was one of eight players confirmed to be leaving the Black Cats in the club’s recently published retained list, joins the Staggies on a pre-contract agreement after his release by Academy of Light bosses earlier this season.

Crompton, who can play at both centre-back and right-back, spent the second half of last season on loan at Tamworth in the National League, where he made 25 appearances and impressed with his maturity and physical presence. “We are really happy Ben has chosen to join us,” said Ross County boss Don Cowie. “He had a really productive loan spell with Tamworth last season. He offers strong ability on the ball as well as an imposing physical presence.”

Crompton joined Sunderland from Shrewsbury Town in 2022 and became a regular for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side, earning one senior appearance in the EFL Cup against Crewe Alexandra in 2023. While Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League may have complicated the pathway for some academy players, Crompton revealed in an exclusive interview with The Echo that his decision had already been made prior to the club’s play-off final triumph.

“I think it was more so, just can I be guaranteed first-team games – and it was probably not at this point in my career,” he explained. “I wasn’t too shocked, but at the same time, I think I’d done everything that I could. There’s not really anything else that I think I could have done. Just for me, in my next steps, it’s probably the best thing for both parties, really. Obviously, now that the club has been promoted, that’s even better – good on them. I wish everyone at the club all the best.”

Crompton’s time at Tamworth helped him build valuable senior experience, including a standout performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup and another against Burton Albion – matches he credits with showcasing his readiness for the senior game. “I think that’s one of the highlights of me being there – that and the Burton Albion game,” he said. “Those two games put me in the shop window and showed that I can deal with it. I only took confidence from those games.”

Unlike some players who have expressed frustration with how their exits have been handled in the past, Crompton was complimentary about Sunderland’s current regime and the discussions surrounding his future. “I was out on loan, so I was kind of just focusing on that really at the time,” he explained.

“Then obviously had the conversations where it was kind of just discussing what would be best for me and my career as well. It was before we got promoted, which, congrats to everyone. It’s where the club should be, in my opinion. I just think that I know my ability and I know what I can bring,” he added. “If that’s going to be somewhere else, then that’s fine.”