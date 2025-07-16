Sunderland provide Romaine Mundle transfer hint as winger speaks out after scoring in pre-season opener

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle marked his return to pre-season action with a goal and a confident performance as the Black Cats kicked off their summer schedule with a 4-0 win over South Shields.

The 22-year-old looked sharp at the 1st Cloud Arena and spoke positively after the match, appearing on the club’s in-house media to reflect on the strong start and the energy within the squad.

While speculation around Mundle’s future continues to grow, with Sky Sports reporting fresh interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco and long-standing suitors PSV Eindhoven, his public involvement in club media and strong start to pre-season could be viewed as a positive sign that he may stay on Wearside for the 2025-26 campaign.

“It’s been a really good week,” Mundle said. “You always look forward to coming back in, seeing the lads, getting the boots back on. There’s a great energy already — the new boys have fitted in well and everyone’s come back in the right mindset.”

Mundle impressed throughout the friendly and capped his performance with a composed finish in the second half — a goal made by new signing Habib Diarra, who delivered a smart assist.

“It’s always nice to get off the mark — even in pre-season,” he added. “Habib set me up, and you can see straight away the kind of quality he’s got. He’s sharp, he sees things early, and he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

The winger also praised the purpose of the fixture, which gave a mix of senior and youth players valuable minutes as Le Bris continues preparations for Sunderland’s Premier League return.

“That’s what these matches are for,” he said. “It’s all about getting going again, building sharpness, and working on a few things as a team. The result’s great, but the main thing is just being back out there, enjoying the football again.”

Mundle also praised the turnout and atmosphere, noting the strong support in the stands from Sunderland fans alongside the South Shields faithful.

“It was a proper good occasion, to be fair,” he said. “These games are important — not just for us, but for the local clubs as well. It’s great to get out and support places like South Shields and just see everyone again after Wembley. There’s been a bit of a buzz around the fans since then and you could feel that today.”

Sunderland have opened talks with the winger over a new and improved contract, despite his current deal running through to 2028. Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remain keen to reward Mundle’s progress and secure his long-term future amid mounting interest from Europe.

Mundle joined Sunderland from Standard Liège last summer and stepped up impressively following Jack Clarke’s exit to Ipswich Town. Despite injury setbacks, he scored five goals and provided two assists across 25 appearances in all competitions, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite with his direct style, creativity, and high work rate.

