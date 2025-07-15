Monaco join PSV in race for Romaine Mundle as Sunderland open talks to secure winger’s future

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle is attracting increasing interest from across Europe, with Sky Sports News reporting that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have now joined PSV Eindhoven in monitoring the 22-year-old ahead of a potential summer move.

Mundle, who joined the Black Cats from Belgian side Standard Liège last summer, was a key part of Régis Le Bris’ squad during their promotion-winning 2024-25 campaign. Despite injury setbacks, the former Tottenham academy product contributed five goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions and impressed with his direct running, creative spark, and relentless work ethic on the flanks.

Having stepped into the void left by Jack Clarke’s move to Ipswich Town, Mundle made the left-wing role his own and quickly became a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light. According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, PSV’s interest is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly with Johan Bakayoko edging closer to a move to RB Leipzig. With the Dutch side looking to replace one of their key wide players, Mundle has emerged as a natural replacement target.

In response to growing speculation, Sunderland have already opened talks over a new contract with Mundle. Although his current deal runs until 2028, the club are keen to reward his progression and reflect his elevated status within the squad with improved terms. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey are understood to be firm admirers of the winger, who fits the club’s long-term strategy of developing high-upside young talent. With the club now preparing for life back in the Premier League, retaining core contributors like Mundle is seen as essential.

Mundle began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, where he featured regularly for the club’s U23 side in Premier League 2 before moving to Standard Liège in 2023. His performances in Belgium caught the attention of Sunderland, who moved swiftly to secure his signature ahead of rival interest last summer.

This latest development comes during a busy window for the Black Cats, who have already added Simon Adingra from Brighton and Chemsdine Talbi. However, Mundle’s potential exit would still be seen as a blow internally at Sunderland. While Monaco’s interest is at an early stage, PSV’s plans are expected to accelerate should Bakayoko’s exit be confirmed in the coming days.

Sunderland will now be hoping their proactive approach in negotiations can convince Mundle to commit his long-term future to Wearside. But with interest building across Europe, the coming weeks could prove pivotal in determining the next step in his rapidly rising career. Mundle was on the scoresheet at Sunderland defeated South Shields during pre-season last weekend before heading out to Portugal this week as preparations ramp up.

