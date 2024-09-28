Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are looking to get their campaign up and running against London City Lionesses this weekend

Sunderland Women have been hit with a major blow following a difficult start to their campaign after captain Brianna Westrup was ruled out for an extended period.

Westrup is expected to miss the rest of the calendar year after suffering a fractured fibula in the opening-day defeat to Birmingham City, with Sunderland hopeful that she will be able to return in January. It's a big setback for head coach Mel Reay and her team as they bid to bounce back from two very disappointing results.

The fixture list gets no easier this weekend, with Sunderland set to face a London City Lionesses side at Eppleton on Sunday (2pm KO) widely expected to push for promotion following major investment during the summer window. Reay says everyone is well aware of the need to improve but said there were positives to take from the 3-0 defeat to Southampton last time out. The Black Cats spurned big chances to take the lead through the first half before falling behind in the second, caught out late on as they tried to push to get back in the game.

"It's two games in, so we're not hitting the panic button," Reay said.

"We've got to trust our processes. There was an improvement in our performance against Southampton even if it was not the result we wanted. We have to look at what we did well as well as where we went wrong. We created some really good chances in the first half. The goals we've conceded a really disappointing, really preventable. The stats show we should have got a lot more out of the game but we need to not make those mistakes and have the confidence to be brave on the ball. We want to make sure if anyone scores against us they have to work really hard to do so."

Reay was encouraged to see Eleanor Dale get so many chances despite being unable to get on the scoresheet, and has no doubt the striker will soon get off the mark if her team can keep creating chances for her.

"Eleanor was very disappointed, it's the first penalty she's ever missed so she was devastated," Reay said.

"But she'll be on the next one, we trust her. And if we keep creating chances high up the pitch, she's going to put the ball in the net for us."