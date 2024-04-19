Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Championship season is coming to an end and Sunderland appear destined for a mid-table finish. It's been a season to forget ultimately for the Black Cats, who have struggled for traction over the last few months but they can still finish in the top half of the table.

Mike Dodds side take on Millwall at the Stadium of Light this weekend and ahead of that fixture we've rounded up some of the biggest news from around the Championship.

Ndidi wanted

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is attracting interest from the Premier League, according to reports. West Ham United and Crystal Palace are the clubs said to be keen on the midfielder by TuttoJuve, with both clubs looking to strengthen their midfield pack this summer.

Ndidi has been a key man for Leicester this season, recording four goals and six assists in all competitions and with the Foxes sitting second in the table at present, it seems he could be playing top flight football one way or another next season. The Nigeria international has been with Leicester since 2017, making 269 appearances for the club.

Southampton blow

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu won't feature again until 2025 after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Bazunu had played every minute of every league game for the Saints prior to Tuesday night's game with Preston North End, but he suffered the injury in the warm up and has since gone under the knife.

"I spoke to him before the operation and he wasn't in a good place but last night he was way more positive," Russell Martin said. "We will rally behind him. We're really devastated for Gav. But he'll get through it and be stronger for it. We look forward to seeing him on Monday.

"Gavin has had a huge setback, there will be some dark and lonely moments over the next 10 months. We will support him and get around him."

Szmodics eyeing step up

Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics believes he is ready to take the step up to the Premier League. The attacking midfielder has bagged 30 goals over the course of the campaign and he won't be short of interest from the summer.

“I would like to think so [ready to make the step up]," he told Talksport. “It is obviously about getting that opportunity and chance to do so.