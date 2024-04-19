Sunderland legends come together to honour one of the North East's greatest managers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland legends Jimmy Montgomery and Dennis Tueart came together this week to pay tribute to one of the north east's greatest ever managers.
Jack Greenwell, born in Crook, was inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame this week at a special celebration at St Mary's College, Durham University. Greenwell is one of the game's most decorated managers, having managed FC Barcelona for twelve years across two spells in the early 20th century. With seven titles, he remains one of the club's most decorated bosses.
Greenwell also led Peru to their first ever Copa America title, one of the first English coaches to manage abroad and one of the most successful. The National Football Museum said ahead of honouring Greenwell that he had 'undoubtedly played a big part in the globalisation and shaping of football as we know it today and the Museum is delighted to be inducting him later this year.'
1973 FA Cup winners Montgomery and Tueart were guests of honour and held a Q&A at the event, which also featured messages from Barcelona, Valencia and former Barcelona player Steve Archibald.
Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum, expressed his admiration for Greenwell's contributions, stating, "Greenwell undoubtedly played a big part in the globalization and shaping of football as we know it today, and the Museum is delighted to be inducting him into the Hall of Fame. His legacy serves as an inspiration to football enthusiasts around the world and it’s our role to help shine a light on these astounding stories from the beautiful game."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.