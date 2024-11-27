Sunderland remain in contracts with the 19-year-old home-grown attacking midfielder ahead of January

Sunderland and Harrison Jones remain in talks regarding a new contract at the Academy of Light.

In May this year, The Echo reported that Jones and Young were expected to sign new contracts at the club in due course, with Young the first out of the two promising youngsters to commit his future to Sunderland following loans at Darlington and Salford.

However, The Echo understands that talks between Jones, 19, and Sunderland remain ongoing, though sources close to the deal are hopeful an agreement will be reached by Christmas. Sunderland supporter Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

The Wearside-born player has made Le Bris’ bench seven times this campaign in the Championship and did so twice during the 2023-24 season but is yet to make his first league appearance despite strong performances for Sunderland’s under-21s. Jones played a huge part in Graeme Murty’s youth side last season during their run to the Premier League 2 play-off final.

The Echo has also learned that Sunderland and Jones are exploring the possibility of a loan move in January so the player can gain regular senior minutes with first-team minutes severely limited. The Black Cats boast Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham in the middle currently with Salis Abdul Samed and Alan Browne due back from injury later in the season. Summer Milan Aleksic is now also an option in the middle.

Jones is keen to achieve more and wants to emulate some of the Black Cats’ success stories. The aforementioned Neil is currently the club’s team captain and has featured 165 times in all competitions, with homegrown goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on 149.

“It's definitely a dream come true to play for Sunderland,” Jones told The Echo back in September. “If I'm being honest, it's probably my only life goal I ever had so now that I've achieved that, I never, ever thought I'd do it.

“Thinking back to a six-year-old myself, I would never, ever dream of that. I'm obviously delighted to do that. Now, once I've achieved it, I want more and more. I look at players like Dan Neil, and Anthony Patterson, who are now regulars in the first-team, came through the academy, and that's who I look up to and try to emulate.”

“All the first-team are all nice guys,” Jones added. “They're all quite young as well, so it gives us a good relationship bond with them because we can relate to similar experiences to them. When we're over there, they're always supportive and demanding, which is what they have to be because if they're trying to get promotion, they can't lower their standards. So it's a case of us rising to their standards, which is a challenge and we want to be able to be a part of.

“It is about being the best player you can here, almost to give them a headache, as if to say, I want to be over there and when you do go over there, it's your opportunity to impress and just keep trying to break into it, which is all we can do.”