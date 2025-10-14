The new football regulator plans strict financial limits that could reshape Sunderland and their rivals’ future...

Plans for a new licensing system that will dramatically change the way football clubs operate in England have been outlined by the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) – with the changes expected to have major implications for clubs such as Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United.

For the first time, all 116 clubs across the top five divisions of the men’s game will be required to hold an official licence to compete from the 2027-28 season. To obtain one, clubs will need to meet strict conditions on financial planning, corporate governance, and fan engagement.

The regulator says its licensing regime “will go further than anything currently in place by assessing the full financial picture of a club”.

Spending caps and debt controls

Under the new proposals, the IFR will have the power to limit spending and force clubs to reduce their debt levels if they are deemed to be financially over-stretched. Teams must submit detailed financial plans and may face additional restrictions if they fail to meet the regulator’s requirements.

The IFR also confirmed that clubs will need to apply for a provisional licence as early as next season, in what newly appointed chair David Kogan described as “a transformational change”. Kogan added: “We are making substantial progress on bringing the Independent Football Regulator regime forward. We will support clubs at every step to reinforce these higher standards.”

Focus on long-term stability

A key feature of the system will be an emphasis on liquidity and funding sources, ensuring that clubs can cover their short-term obligations and operate sustainably. The regulator said it will “stress-test” clubs’ finances to promote better decision-making and long-term stability.

“The IFR will work with clubs to stress-test their finances, to improve decision-making and ensure long-term resilience,” a statement read. “Should clubs be unable to demonstrate sound financial planning, the IFR will have the ability to require clubs to take steps to better manage day-to-day spending, such as increasing cash reserves, controlling costs or reducing debt.”

New rules on fan consultation

Supporters will also have a stronger voice under the proposed rules. Clubs will be required to consult fans on key issues such as business priorities, heritage matters and ticket pricing. While fans will not have the power to veto decisions, their views must be formally considered as part of the club’s decision-making process.

In addition, every club will need to publish reports demonstrating how they are meeting a new code of conduct designed to “foster good governance, decision-making, and improve overall club management.”

Regulator could force sales

Perhaps most strikingly, Kogan recently told BBC Sport that the watchdog would even have the power to force club owners to sell “as a last resort” if they are deemed unfit or unable to meet the new standards. “Many clubs are operating at a loss – it’s not just a few,” he said.

The licensing proposals are now open for a seven-week consultation period, during which clubs, supporters and stakeholders can provide feedback before the framework is finalised. If implemented, the system would mark one of the most significant reforms in English football governance for generations – reshaping how clubs are run both on and off the pitch.

What it means for Sunderland and the North East

For clubs like Sunderland, who have climbed from League One to the Premier League under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership, the IFR’s plans could bring both protection and pressure. While the new regime aims to prevent financial collapse and irresponsible spending, it may also place limits on investment models that rely heavily on owner funding.

Rival North East sides Newcastle United and Leeds United would also be affected, particularly given their ambitions to grow commercially and compete at higher levels. Spending caps or tighter liquidity checks could influence how all three clubs plan future recruitment and infrastructure projects.

