Regis Le bris has rotated his Sunderland side again for Swansea City’s visit

Régis Le Bris has handed a first league start to midfielder Harrison Jones as Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday night.

Jones is one of three changes to the Sunderland XI for this afternoon’s game, with Leo Hjelde, Milan Aleksic and Eliezer Mayenda dropping to the bench. Patrick Roberts and Wilson Isidor come into the XI alongside Jones. There is also a notable injury boost on the Sunderland bench, with Salis Abdul Samed back in the squad after a calf issue. Le Bris said ahead of the game that he expects him to get game time at some stage this afternoon.

Explaining his team selection, Le Bris said: “He deserves to play because he has shown his commitment all season. He is very connected with the team but also has a lot of good qualities. We have five academy players in the team and it shows the identity of the club is very strong. We have young players from our academy and other countries, we are the youngest team in the league and it shows that the future is strong."

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Hume; Neil, Rigg, Jones; Roberts, Watson, Isidor

Subs: Mayenda, Moore, Aleksic, Le Fee, Lavery, Samed, Hjelde, Anderson, Bainbridge

The full Sunderland injury update

Ahead of the game, Le Bris had issued an update on Sunderland’s longer-term injuries, with mixed news at each end of the pitch. Jayden Danns will not feature this season and that is likely to be the case with Ahmed Abdullahi.

"Jayden won't play with us this season, it is definitive now," Le Bris said.

"It's [been] tough for Ahmed. He's struggled with the consequences of his surgery. It's not a big deal but he's not comfortable to train 100%.”

Le Bris did reveal a much more positive prognosis in defensive positions, however. Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin remain on track to return before the end of the season and there could yet be further reinforcements for the play-off campaign.

"It's a good sign when you are in the physio room you can feel the mood of the injured players," Le Bris said.

"We can feel positive vibes. It means they are connected and want to be part of the process.

"Aji was expected to be out for the full season but he will be close in two weeks. He's worked hard to be connected with the team.

"With Jenson, he came with the team at Coventry and I think he pushed very strong to be ready. After that he suffered from discomfort with his knee. It's not major but we have to manage his load. He could be involved for the last stage.

"Niall [Huggins] is also in a good place. Probably he could be back with us part training maybe next week or the week after. He's really close to being back with us.

"It's probably too much to expect he will play this season but we don't know because he's really connected and positive. Maybe he could be on the bench, I don't know. I'm looking forward to seeing him close to the team because he's quick, versatile, he can dribble, he can play under pressure. He has many good characteristics for full-back."