Sunderland v Swansea City: Team news and live score updates from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are looking to continue their positive form since the international break at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
But they’ll face a stern test against a Swansea City side in good form under interim boss Alan Sheehan and on a high after an emphatic win in midweek. You can follow all the latest throughout the day in our live blog below...
Le Bris's message to the dressing room
The Sunderland head coach is wary of the danger of complacency after securing a play-off place with that draw at Norwich:
If we are relaxed now, we'll be in trouble. We can't just wait until the end of the season and we'll see what will happen.
We have to build this end of the season properly with the same foundations, to build strong momentum. It's not just like a switch on.
Le Bris's mixed injury updates
In terms of the longer-term injuries, Le Bris had good and bad news yesterday.
The bad news is that Jayden Danns won’t feature this season as he recovers from a back problem uncovered in his medical.
The more positive news is that Romaine Mundle should be back for the play-offs, and potentially Aji Alese too which would be a real unexpected boost.
Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin both on track in their respective recoveries.
Swansea City lowdown
An emphatic 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek means that Swansea City have allayed any serious relegation concerns and come into the game in decent form.
Interim boss Alan Sheehan is making a very good impression and staking a claim to take the role on a full-time basis. Here’s what he told the BBC after the win in midweek:
When they gave me the job of head coach, I had a duty of care to the football club to make sure we were in the league.
I don't think about me, I think about what's best for the football club.
Whatever happens at the end of the season, it's irrelevant really. As long as my conscience is clear and I have done the best job for this club, I am good with that either way.
Salis Abdul Samed returns
We’re expecting Salis Abdul Samed to return to the Sunderland squad today - and Le Bris intends to give him some minutes in the hope he can build some momentum for the play-offs:
Salis will be back in the squad tomorrow and I think he will get some game time. It's another opportunity for him to reconnect with the team, he's a good player. He's been unlucky this season with his first injury and then a recurrence. He had two opportunities to play and his connection with the team wasn't perfect. But I think he is in a good place now and he knows that the story isn't finished, there is still a big opportunity here. He knows that sometimes the way you finish can hide the story of the season. He knows the opportunity for both him and for us. It's been a weird season for him but he is going to get an opportunity. We need to manage the players in the middle of the pitch so we are going to be adjusting and trying different partnerships, so there are going to be opportunities for Salis.
Jobe Bellingham update
Régis Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jobe Bellingham would be absent again this afternoon - before returning from the Easter fixtures next week:
Jobe will skip this one so that he is fresh and competitive for the last stage of the season.
Welcome!
Hello from the Stadium of Light - it’s matchday again!
We’ll be bringing you all the updates you need as they happen throughout the afternoon, stay tuned.
