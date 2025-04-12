Salis will be back in the squad tomorrow and I think he will get some game time. It's another opportunity for him to reconnect with the team, he's a good player. He's been unlucky this season with his first injury and then a recurrence. He had two opportunities to play and his connection with the team wasn't perfect. But I think he is in a good place now and he knows that the story isn't finished, there is still a big opportunity here. He knows that sometimes the way you finish can hide the story of the season. He knows the opportunity for both him and for us. It's been a weird season for him but he is going to get an opportunity. We need to manage the players in the middle of the pitch so we are going to be adjusting and trying different partnerships, so there are going to be opportunities for Salis.