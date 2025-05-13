The Sunderland youngster was a surprise absentee from the starting XI for the first leg

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has praised Chris Rigg for his response to being left out of the Sunderland XI at Coventry City on Friday and said the youngster had set the perfect example to his team mates ahead of the second leg.

Rigg dropped to the bench as Le Bris opted to go with two strikers, an approach that was vindicated as both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda got on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win. It was a clear disappointment for Rigg given that it was the biggest game of his career to date, and that he generally been a first-choice option for Le Bris over the course of the campaign in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old came on to make a positive contribution from the bench and with Le Bris expecting his substitutes to have a crucial role to play in the second leg on Tuesday night, he praised both Rigg and Chris Mepham for setting the example.

“They were disappointed, for sure," Le Bris said.

"But at the same time, they reacted positively as a team-mate. They were really good, as expected. So far, in this group, that has been the case. For them, they were so well-connected with the squad before, and that is still the case. They share the ambition of the club and the team. We know that we can’t play with only 11 players, we need five subs available, maybe six if we have to go to extra-time. It’s important to have this full squad connected, even if you are disappointed because you are not in the starting line-up.

“Chris made a positive impact when he came on, and for the second leg, we will probably need our subs more than in the first leg," Le Bris added.

"Chris Rigg was really impressive. His reaction after our conversation was impressive, and his reaction after he came off the bench was impressive. At this age, showing this maturity, is really important for the squad. It helps the output of the squad and the team. We need these three, four, five, maybe six subs to help the squad.”

Régis Le Bris issues Sunderland injury update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One option Le Bris will have to change things from the bench will be Romaine Mundle, who the head coach confirmed will be on the bench at the Stadium of Light.

“Romaine is available,” Le Bris said.

“With Aji we will have to wait a little later, maybe one more week. With Romaine he is ready to play maybe ten, 15, 20, 25 minutes. We know that he can’t start at the minute, it is not possible, but he is a strong option to have on the bench.”