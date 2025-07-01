Madrid starlet’s €50m clause draws attention – Sunderland among clubs monitoring Club World Cup star

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland could have to part with a whopping £42.3million if they want to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García – with the Spanish starlet’s €50million release clause now drawing serious interest from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States, impressing with goals against Al Hilal and Pachuca and an assist against Salzburg. Spanish outlet AS reports that three top-flight English clubs have made contact with the forward’s entourage to explore a possible summer move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

García’s contract at the Bernabéu runs until 2027, but the clause – viewed as steep in Spain – is reportedly seen as a realistic deal for Premier League sides prepared to invest in young, high-upside talent. Sunderland, fresh from breaking their transfer record to sign Habib Diarra for £30million, are said to be among the clubs monitoring the situation closely.

The Black Cats have already added left-back Reinildo on a free transfer from Atlético Madrid and are continuing to assess forward options as Régis Le Bris reshapes his squad for the Premier League. García, who has already played senior minutes for Real Madrid and delivered at international youth level, fits the profile of signing Sunderland’s recruitment model has prioritised in recent windows.

According to AS, the player’s preference is to remain at Real Madrid and break into the first team under new manager Xabi Alonso, which represents a blow to Sunderland’s chances alongside the steep pricetag. The forward has long dreamed of following in the footsteps of homegrown success stories like Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez. However, the road to regular minutes is far from clear.

With Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Arda Güler and Endrick all expected to feature prominently next season, there is growing doubt about whether García will get the game time needed to continue his development. Madrid are set to hold talks with the striker and his representatives following the conclusion of the Club World Cup to decide the next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

García has scored 30 goals in 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla and featured nine times for the first team, scoring three and assisting two. His style has been praised by Castilla coach Raúl González, who has compared him to a younger version of himself due to his work rate, movement, and finishing ability.

Able to operate across the forward line, García combines pressing intensity with aerial strength and sharp link-up play. He scored 35 goals in a single U19 season under Álvaro Arbeloa and has become known in Spain for his adaptability and maturity beyond his years.

Sunderland’s interest is thought to hinge on Madrid’s final stance. If Endrick stays with the senior squad, García’s role could be further reduced, opening the door to a possible exit, whether permanent or on loan with an option to buy. The Black Cats are well-positioned financially after promotion and believe the Premier League stage could help tempt the player away from the Spanish capital.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it remains to be seen whether Sunderland make a formal approach, their recent ambition in the transfer market suggests they are ready to act if García becomes available, though Madrid’s €50million release clause could be a sticking point unless a smaller fee or loan-to-buy deal can be agreed upon.