Bobby Clark attracting interest after Salzburg switch – with Sunderland and Rangers among suitors

Sunderland are among several clubs tracking RB Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark this summer, with Liverpool in line for a potential windfall should the 20-year-old move on again.

That’s according to Liverpool insider @DaveOCKOP, who reports that a host of clubs, including Sunderland, Rangers, Wrexham and Chicago Fire are interested in the former Anfield youngster. Separate reports also say that a 17.5% sell-on clause was inserted into the deal that took Clark to Austria last summer, but that it only activates once a certain fee is reached.

Red Bull Salzburg paid a reported £10million for Clark in August 2024, reuniting him with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders. Any sale exceeding that figure would trigger Liverpool’s clause and could see the Premier League club recoup a significant portion of that investment.

Sunderland’s interest comes amid a targeted push to add creative midfield depth to Régis Le Bris’ squad following Jobe Bellingham’s £33million departure to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer. Clark fits the club’s recruitment profile: technically gifted, under 23, and with a proven grounding in top-level academies.

While Salzburg are said to be relaxed about Clark’s future, with the player under contract until 2029, it’s understood they would be open to serious offers. A figure in the region of £12million–£15million is believed to be the starting point for talks.

Clark made 17 appearances last season for Salzburg and scored his first senior goal in the Austrian Bundesliga. He also featured in the Champions League, having previously set a record as Liverpool’s youngest ever European goalscorer when he netted in a 6–1 win over Sparta Prague in March 2024.

A move to Wearside would also carry a notable family connection. Bobby is the son of Lee Clark, who famously swapped Newcastle United for Sunderland in 1997 and played a key role in the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League under Peter Reid.

The younger Clark spent seven years in Newcastle United’s academy before joining Liverpool in a deal worth around £1.5million in 2021. He signed a professional contract shortly after turning 17 and made his senior debut in a 9–0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022 under Jürgen Klopp.

Sunderland will face competition for his signature. Rangers can offer European football, Wrexham continue to pursue ambitious moves as they climb the EFL, and MLS side Chicago Fire are also exploring a deal under the league’s Under-22 initiative. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland firm up their interest, but Clark is on the radar, and a move back to English football this summer is very much a possibility.

Who is Bobby Clark?

Bobby Clark is a 20-year-old midfielder currently playing for Red Bull Salzburg. Born in Epsom on 7 February 2005, he came through the academies at Birmingham City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, where he scored 13 goals in 23 games for the U18s before breaking into the first team.

He made six senior appearances for Liverpool and became their youngest European scorer in March 2024. Since moving to Austria, he has added Champions League experience and continues to be involved with England’s youth setup, with caps at U16, U18, U19 and U20 level.

Clark is regarded as one of the most technically gifted English midfielders of his age group – and is now being linked with a return to British football.